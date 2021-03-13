Woman Accused of Killing Aquebogue Man in 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A woman was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a 69-year-old Aquebogue man to death in his home a year ago, Suffolk County police said.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Donatila O’Mahony, 41, of Central Islip, with second-degree murder in the death of Lee Pedersen on March 8, 2020, police said. She will be arraigned Saturday at Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead.

Riverhead Town Police had responded to the victim’s Pine Avenue home to check on the welfare of the owner of the house when he was found dead, police have said. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office later determined the victim died of a gunshot wound.

Pedersen was an antique engine enthusiast known to attend conventions around the country, according to the Pennsylvania-based Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Association, of which he was a member.

O’Mahony was also arrested in December charges of attempted grand larceny and forgery in a separate case relating to an incident that occurred three days before Pederson was found dead, court records show. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.