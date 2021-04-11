Andy Cohen to Host ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Reunion

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptonite Andy Cohen will host a reunion special for Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) following the upcoming series finale.

KUWTK is a long-running reality series that follows the lives of the wealthy and famous Kardashian family—Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner—and their loved ones. The show is currently in its 20th and final season.

The Kardashians also visited the Hamptons for the limited series, Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons.

The reunion has not yet been filmed.