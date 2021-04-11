South o’ the Highway

Andy Cohen to Host ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Reunion

By Posted on
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live
Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

Hamptonite Andy Cohen will host a reunion special for Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) following the upcoming series finale.

KUWTK is a long-running reality series that follows the lives of the wealthy and famous Kardashian family—Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner—and their loved ones. The show is currently in its 20th and final season.

The Kardashians also visited the Hamptons for the limited series, Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons.

The reunion has not yet been filmed.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites