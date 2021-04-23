Chef Highlight: Jeffrey Uguil, A Lure Chowder House & aMano

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s chef highlight is Jeffrey Uguil of A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria in Southold and aMano in Mattituck.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Jeffrey Uguil received his degree in hospitality management from New York City College of Technology before his 1998 internship at Starr Boggs in Westhampton Beach, where he met co-owner of A Lure and aMano, Adam Lovett. After a stint as pastry chef at Piccolo Venezia in Astoria, Queens, he returned to the broader culinary arts, his true passion, learning every station in the kitchen at the critically acclaimed Patagonia West in Westhampton Beach, Tequila Jacks on Fire Island, the Buccaneer Hotel St. Croix on the U.S. Virgin Islands and Vespa Manhattan.

Uguil opened Southold’s A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria with partners Lovett and Tom Schaudel in 2011, and, most recently, he adds chef de cuisine and owner of both aMano and By Hand Catering, both based in Mattituck, to his resumé.

Fancy some delectable mussels? Check back on Monday to discover Uguil’s recipe for mussels in red Thai curry broth.

Learn more about Chef Uguil’s mouthwatering cuisine at alurenorthfork.com and amanorestaurant.com.