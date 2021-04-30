Dan’s Podcast: Dan Rattiner on His New Book ‘Hamptons Private’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 26 of the podcast, Dan himself is the subject, as is his new book Hamptons Private, published by Assouline. We turn the tables and get the scoop on this new, large coffee table book which features over 200 glossy images of the Hamptons and text by Dan covering the history, people and places that make the Hamptons “The Hamptons.” He’s interviewed by Dan’s Papers VP Features/Events Angela LaGreca.

Hamptons Private is available at assouline.com and locally at Southampton Books and Sag Harbor Books.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Produced by Angela LaGreca and Eric Hercules