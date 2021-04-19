Food Seen: Spring Montauk Dining, Almond at Home & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s always a good idea to head out Montauk, but what’s open this time of year?

Well, there’s 668 The Gig Shack, which just introduced a new spring menu. Some new items include manila clams ala kasbah, flame-grilled half artichoke served with local honey cream and tuna tartar taquitos. 668thegigshack.com

Step into the pink oasis of TT’s Montauk. The Tex-Mex restaurant features mouthwatering favorites like street corn, burgers and tacos, of course! Choose from chicken tenga, Baja fish, chorizo and even the impossible supreme, just to name a few. Make sure to order a refreshing frosé while you’re in for the full TT’s experience. ttsmontauk.com

The Montauk Circle Burger dishes up great food and good vibes in a bistro setting. Don’t let their name fool you, the restaurant has treats for everyone to enjoy besides their juicy burgers. Some menu highlights include their gorgonzola crusted petite filet, feta chicken sandwich, and for the vegetarians and vegans, the vegan burger and MCB power bowl are sure to be a hit! They’re open Thursday through Monday. mtkcircleburger.com

Finish your day on “The End” watching the sunset at The Montauket. Their scenic dining isn’t the only thing that has people running for seating. Sip on Montauk favorites like the BBC, mudslides, daquiris and coladas. If you’re in the mood for something new, try their Captain Kid’s Pirate Juice mixed with rum and ginger beer or the Fort Pond Bay Rum Runner prepared with a mix of fruit juices, light and dark rums, topped with dark rum. The Montauket is open Thursday through Monday. themontauket.com

In the mood for some fine wine and dining? Sel Rrose is the spot to be. The magical ambiance of the seaside getaway is perfect for dining al fresco! Enjoy raw bar delicacies, brunch classics such as Norwegian Benedict, shrimp grits and ricotta pancakes. If you’re in for dinner, you might enjoy their chickpea fries, lobster bisque or their six-hour brined chicken! Wash it all down with a glass of one of their all-organic and natural wines. selrrose.com

In honor of their 20th anniversary, Almond Restaurant has announced monthly subscription boxes called “Almond at Home.” Three different subscriptions boxes are now available: The Wine List, Pantry Share and the Dinner Box. Each month you’ll unlock a world of fresh, seasonal ingredients, hand-picked wines by co-owner Eric Lemonides and extraordinary food from chef/co-owner Jason Weiner’s kitchen and pantry. From house-made pantry staples to farm-to-table meals, Almond at Home offers a taste of local ingredients professionally curated for a memorable experience at home.

Members of the Almond Wine List subscription will enjoy a monthly selection of hand-picked wines by Lemonides, straight from the Almond wine cellar. Subscribers may choose from one, three or five bottles per box and either standard or premium selections. Pricing begins at $35 for standard and $55 for premium. All wine list subscribers will also receive a monthly treat from the Almond kitchen or pantry to accompany the selection. For $50, Almond Pantry Share subscribers will receive a curated monthly box featuring a selection of Chef Weiner’s unique and exceptional products such as house-made kimchi, smoked sriracha, bulgogi, house-cured olives and smoked nuts, just to name a few. Almond Pantry Share members may opt to add on bottles of wine to the box for an added fee. Almond Dinner Box subscribers will receive a delicious dinner from the Almond kitchen, offering new dishes based on seasonal, local ingredients. Each dinner box will include two or four entrees to enjoy at home. The meals will be prepared; however the subscriber will need to take care of some finishing touches. Cost for the dinner box is $70 for for two and $140 for for four. Almond Dinner Box members may opt to add on bottles of wine to the box for an added fee. As a gift, the first twenty members to join get 20% off with code ALMOND20 to enjoy the very first experience in May. All boxes must be picked up at Almond Restaurant. table22.com/almond

Look for these popular restaurants to reopen for the season soon: Harbor Bistro in East Hampton on April 28 for takeout only the first few weeks; Navy Beach in Montauk on April 30; The Clubhouse in East Hampton on May 1; and The Beacon in Sag Harbor on May 12.

Sagaponack’s Wölffer Estate is now offering a 12 pack of 12-oz. spring ciders including four white, four low-calorie rosé and four rosé for $46. Free shipping is offered on orders of $100 or more. Orders may be placed on the winery’s website. wolffer.com

Springtime means it’s time for Long Island Restaurant Week! East End restaurants offering discounted dining from Sunday, April 25 to Sunday, May 2 include Shippy’s and Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton, The Preston House in Riverhead, Legends in New Suffolk, On the Docks in Aquebogue, Jamesport Manor in Jamesport, aMano in Mattituck, A Lure in Southold and Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow. longislandrestaurantweek.com

