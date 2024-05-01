Scott Maybaum Pours Good F___ing Rose at Rose Soiree 2024

Scott Maybaum, owner of Good Fucking Rosé & other GF Brands

Scott Maybaum, owner of Good Fucking Rosé & other GF Brands, is pouring his wines at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

Meet Good Fucking Rosé Owner Scott Maybaum

How did you get into this line of work?

I have been in the wine and spirits industry for over 30 years. Primarily in New Jersey as a retail store operator and developer, and then more recently working on private-label wines, both domestic and international.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

I see natural wines as a category to search and enjoy. I think that the nonalcohol/low-alcohol movement will be very small, and I think that organic lines can be confusing and unreliable. I believe that high-alcohol and sweet offerings can work well in certain markets. Lastly, I think that environmentally-friendly packaging is an important trend.

What is your favorite wine?

I am currently drinking Georgian saperavi and Georgian light amber wines.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I’m really fortunate in that I spend a lot of time with consumers, both at large wine and spirit festivals and at smaller in-store tastings. That dialogue and interaction with consumers really gives me insight into what people are drinking and what they are looking for in the market that they may not be able to find. And, of course, I also regularly read industry news.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

I really admire Chef José Andrés and the work he is doing to provide fresh meals on the frontlines of world crises, through his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

I have my wife taste any new product first to see her facial expression — it really works!

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Good Fucking Rosé — our Italian chiaretto. It’s always a big hit whenever we do tastings.

