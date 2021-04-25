Check Out the Trailer for Bethenny Frankel’s ‘The Big Shot’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

HBO Max has released the first trailer for Bethenny Frankel‘s new series, The Big Shot With Bethenny.

The new series follows the former Real Housewives of New York City star and Skinnygirl mogul on her journey to find a new executive hire for her company. The trailer is filled with Frankel’s trademark sass and grit, as well as lots of glamour.

The Big Shot With Bethenny premieres on HBO Max on April 29. Check it out below.

From HBO: “Coming to HBO Max, Bethenny is set to headline a new business competition series. In the upcoming eight-episode series, the next generation of business moguls will compete for a chance to win a spot on her Skinnygirl executive team.”