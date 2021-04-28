Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The first trailer for East Hamptonite Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story debuted during the Oscars on Sunday, April 26.

The atmospheric teaser shows a series of powerful images, including star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria meeting for the first time, the rival gangs the Jets and Sharks confronting each other and more. The trailer is underscored by a stirring rendition of the song “Somewhere” sung by the legendary Rita Moreno, who will appear in the new film as new character Valentina.

West Side Story will be released on December 10.