‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Bob Balaban, Director

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 23 of the podcast, Dan speaks Bob Balaban, acclaimed actor, writer, director, producer and longtime resident of Bridgehampton.

Balaban shares some of his most memorable experiences on set with Francois Truffaut and Stephen Spielberg for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, talks about his Oscar-nominated role in Gosford Park (and how he pitched the idea of the movie to Robert Altman) and his famous recurring role on Seinfeld as the NBC exec responsible for accepting or rejecting the pilot pitch by George and Jerry.

Most recently, Balaban has directed a virtual reading of a new play by Drama Desk Award winner Jerry Cohen titled Squeaky, with performances presented by Guild Hall through Sunday, April 11. Visit guildhall.org for tickets.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.