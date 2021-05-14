Dan’s Podcast: Tovah Feldshuh, Stage & Screen Star

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 28 of the podcast, Dan talks with the stage and screen star Tovah Feldshuh (Yentl, Lend Me A Tenor, Golda’s Balcony).

Feldshuh discusses her new book, Lilyville: Mother, Daughter and Other Roles I’ve played—a memoir and tribute to her mother that she wrote in quarantine at her home in Quogue. The legendary actress is always riveting, quick-witted and insightful, and her exchange with Dan makes for great story-telling. Don’t miss this one! It’s all in Dan’s podcast.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Produced by Angela LaGreca and Eric Hercules