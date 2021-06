Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Word on the curb is that celebrity trainer Mary Ann Browning, founder of Brownings Fitness, a private training studio in Southampton, and on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is opening a second New York location.

The Browning Method is a training method designed by Mary Ann that utilizes cardio, strength training, and proper nutrition to change your body shape.

Fans include Good Day NY anchorwoman Rosanna Scotto, who has a home in the Hamptons, Andrew Watt and John Demsey.