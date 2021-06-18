Dan Talks with Erica Abeel, East Hampton Author

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Dan’s Talks: Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 33 of the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, offered in both video and traditional podcast formats, author and East Hampton resident Erica Abeel talks with Dan about her new novel THE COMMUNE (Adelaide Books), a comic satire set inside the infamous Hamptons commune populated by the newly liberated women present at the 1970 Women’s March for Equality. Abeel’s antic romp is a must-read ride–a thought-provoking poke at both feminism and the divide between the haves and the have-nots.

Tune in to the “Dan’s Talks: Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.





Produced by Angela LaGreca and Eric Hercules