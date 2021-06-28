Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s not even July, but celebs are already out in force at local Hamptons restaurants, sipping cocktails, ordering takeout and, in one instance, dropping serious dough on what was surely a fabulous meal.

A big fan of local eats and watering holes, Jimmy Fallon recently enjoyed lunch with his daughter Winnie Rose outside on the patio at Rowdy Hall in East Hampton.

Townline BBQ in Sagaponack has had a lot of celebrity action lately. Neil Patrick Harris was spotted at the bar enjoying a drink on June 13. The following day, Joseph Simmons (aka Reverend Run of Run-DMC) and his wife, Justine Simmons, were seen picking up takeout at the restaurant.

Former child star, of Mighty Ducks fame, cryptocurrency wiz and longshot 2020 presidential hopeful Brock Pierce spent $25,000 on dinner at 75 Main in Southampton on June 13.

Apparently, it was date night at East Hampton’s Nick & Toni’s on June 18; Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick dined at one table outside while Alec and Hilaria Baldwin ate at another nearby.