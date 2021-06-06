M. Stevens Roofing Specialist & Remodeling Co. Is Raising the Roof

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Top quality work at a fair price for work performed by a crew you can trust are the hallmarks of M. Stevens Roofing Specialist & Remodeling Co., a family-owned and operated business with offices in Southampton and Medford.

The fully licensed and insured company strives to provide the best roofing service and quality available on the East End and across Long Island. We spoke to the company’s founder, Mike Scrivano, about how he and his company are raising the bar in the roofing business.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

I’ve got over 35 years experience. I’ve been around a long time and under the same license. It helps to have high quality of workmanship. That’s what separates me from some of the other the guys who are in and out, changing names, doing shoddy work. We’re trying to do the right job, stay around for a long time. I’ve proven that I’ve done that.

What new trends are you seeing in the industry?

Higher material prices is the biggest problem right now. The other thing is there’s a lot of people going into construction that aren’t really experienced. They lost their job in other fields, so you have a lot more contractors out there Google-ing stuff or that just don’t have the credentials but they’re doing this type of work. One thing that’s good about the East End is the towns hold people to their licenses. That’s very important to me.

What should East End home and business owners know to ensure proper maintenance of their roofs?

People want to be checking for nails popping up, missing shingles, curling of the shingles. Any water coming in behind the gutter when it rains. Algae growth on shingles. Trim hanging. Tree branches over the roof.

Do you have any sayings in your line of work?

Always insist on a professional roofing contractor. Everybody thinks they can do everything. I just try to tell people to do their homework. When they hire anyone, get three estimates. That’s a good practice.

What else would you like people to know about your company?

We stand behind our work. That’s the most important thing. We’re going to be there after the sale. Trust is a major thing, and quality. I stand by all my warranties.

M. Stevens Roofing is located at 29 Lincoln Road, Medford and 53 Hill Street, Southampton. It can be reached at 631-345-2539, [email protected] and mstevensroofing.com.