Molly Bishop Is All Heart (of The Hamptons)

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Molly Bishop, who is the 13th generation of her family to live in Southampton, has been appointed to serve as the Executive Director of Heart of the Hamptons, which serves more than 1,100 households annually, addressing food insecurity, helping children and families, and assisting seniors and veterans meet their changing needs.

Bishop has spent her career in leading roles in the non-profit and political sectors of Suffolk County.

Heart of the Hamptons Board President Nick Epley states, “Molly is a great fit for our organization. Her work experience, leadership qualities and her love for the Southampton community gave the board great confidence in choosing her to lead our organization into this new chapter. We want to thank Hilton Crosby for everything he has done for Heart of the Hamptons over the past five and a half years.”

During the past year, Bishop volunteered on the Southampton Village Youth Task Force and as a member of the Southampton Schools Safety and Infrastructure Committee to help get children safely back to school. She has served for several years on the Board of the Southampton Little League, promoting shared recreational activities for our community.

“Serving my hometown as Executive Director of this incredible organization is a dream come true. I am humbled to have been chosen to build on the remarkable accomplishments of Hilton Crosby, the entire staff and dedicated volunteers at Heart of the Hamptons” says Bishop.

Heart of the Hamptons is close to starting construction for its new facility at 44 Meeting House Lane.

This summer, Heart of the Hamptons will be serving more than 800 children in the Southampton and Tuckahoe school districts that depend on the school lunch program to ensure they won’t go hungry while school is out of session.

For more information, visit heartofthehamptons.org.