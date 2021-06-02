New Hamptons Restaurants Arrive for Summer 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you’ve spent any time on the East End in the summertime, you know the drill by now—new year, new lineup of restaurants to try. Here are just some of the many eateries to open in the Hamptons and on the North Fork since summer 2020.

Southampton Town

Manna at Lobster Inn is an all-new concept with a new team managing it, and it features indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar and a lounge area, all with stunning water views. Chef Thomas Bogia’s menus has all the seafood favorites—lobster rolls, sushi, skate, porgy, mollusks—and more. 5 Inlet Road West, Southampton. mannarestaurant.com

Next to Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, Cafe Volo serves a menu of breakfast favorites that’s perfect before the morning commute (by car or plane) or any other time. 335 Sheldon Way, Westhampton Beach. cafevolowhb.com

The Coop, the 2020 ghost kitchen chicken pop-up of Southampton restaurateurs Ian Duke and David Hilty, is spreading its wings and leaving its off-season home at the Southampton Social Club for the enticing nest at Union Burger Bar. With a wide assortment of chicken dishes joining the strong roster of burgers on offer, the fusion is a win-win for both the owners and hungry East Enders. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. thecooptogo.com

Carissa’s the Bakery will add a location in Sag Harbor later this summer, so keep an eye out for this East Hampton favorite. 3 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. carissasthebakery.com

You’ve heard of farm-to-table, but Wishbone Farms is putting a clever spin on the concept with their farm-to-fridge market. Grab high-quality, chef-driven prepared foods and third wave coffee and enjoy them anywhere on the East End. eatwishbonefarms.com

The Buddha Lounge at Blu Mar is the hottest new spot to grab sushi in Southampton, featuring a tent and comfortable seating for some outdoor summer seafood fun. You can thank chef Justin Shiller and owner Zach Erdem for the mouthwatering new menu. 136 Main Street, Southampton. blumarhamptons.com

Few things jump-start the day quite like a bagel, and @PopUpBagels is getting in the Hamptons bagel scene after conquering the Fairfield County foodie scene. Owner Adam Goldberg is collaborating with two Hamptons kitchens to debut new bagel and schmear packages that will be available by advance sale and subscription only. popupbagels.com

Technically, this next one is cheating, as it isn’t expected to open until the fall, but how can we not mention that the Silver Lining Diner building at the corner of Southampton Village and Water Mill will soon reopen its doors as the second location of the TV-famous Lobster Roll aka Lunch? The owners of the Napeague restaurant—Andrea Anthony, Paul DeAngelis and Fred Terry—have teamed up with Irwin Simon, chairman and CEO of Tilray Inc., on this exciting cross-town expansion. 32 Montauk Highway, Southampton. lobsterroll.com

Tucked inside family Italian destination Salvatore’s of the Hamptons, Sundae Donuts pairs the two sweet treats as if they were peanut butter and jelly or fine wine and French cheese—creating instant bliss for your taste buds. And during the summer, the Hampton Bays location is joined by a Montauk (716 Montauk Highway) pop-up that doubles the delicious fun! 149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. sundaedonuts.com

East Hampton Town

Need more of Moby’s East Hampton in your life? Then get ready for Moby’s Market, a new outdoor dining and market experience boasting a decadent menu by Chef Kyle Koenig. Grab some tasty takeout to enjoy on the lawn, at the beach or cozied up at home. 341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. mobysny.com

Il Buco al Mare is replacing Amagansett’s Sotto Sopra, and, yes, this is the cousin of the popular Il Buco Alimentari in New York City. With the Il Buco Vita coffee shop a few steps away at 252 Main Street, Il Buco has East Enders covered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 231 Main Street, Amagansett. ilbuco.com

With new ownership comes EHP Resort & Marina’s new Mediterranean restaurant called Sí Sí. Chef Dan Sayles has created a menu that embodies the bounty of East End farms and waters, and those looking to grab food and go will be happy to discover the Buongiorno espresso and snack bar. 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. ehpresort.com

Opened during the pandemic and quickly expanding, Water Mill’s Kissaki is opening an East Hampton outpost called O by Kissaki later this month. And if you can’t wait that long for more of their signature sushi, you can now find the special Kissaki X Fish Cheeks pop-up at the Montauk Angler’s Club on East Lake Drive in Montauk. 47 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. explorekissaki.com

France comes to Montauk in new farm-to-table restaurant La Fin, located at the former home of Swallow. Popular East End chef James Tchinnis is taking the lead on a fresh, health-minded menu that offers dinner, dessert and even recovery options. 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. lafinkitchen.com

Father-son team Eric and Adam Miller have debuted the new Rita Cantina, providing a new take on coastal cuisine, mixed with the flavors that hail from south of the border. Enjoy daily happy hour at the tequila-focused bar program, plenty of tacos and more. 28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton. ritacantinahamptons.com

North Fork

The Lucharitos Burrito Bar in Mattituck and the Lucharitos Farm in Center Moriches are the newest locations of this popular North Fork taqueria, bringing the current total up to four locations, with a fifth expected in Melville this year. 10095 Main Road, Mattituck. lucharitos.com

Chocolatier Ursula XVII took the North Fork by storm last year when her online Disset brand launched its seasonal, artisanal bonbon collections. Not long after, she opened her first brick-and-mortar in Cutchogue, Atelier Disset, and the area was once again thrown into a chocolate frenzy. 28080 Main Road, Cutchogue. dissetchocolateonline.com