Webinar: Meet The Author of The Doctor’s Secret

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Looking for a new beach read this summer? A renowned dermatologist who penned a new page-turner will share snippets from the hot debut novel, plus some skin-care tips along the way.

Dr. Tina Funt, author of The Doctor’s Secret, will discuss her book and give advice on June 24 during a webinar hosted by Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers.

Dr. Funt attended Brooklyn College and Downstate Medical School, where she earned her degree in English literature and her medical degree, respectively. She served her pediatric residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and her dermatological residency at New York Medical College.

She’s currently an attending physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Additionally, she has a private dermatology practice in Garden City, where her medical specialties include general dermatology, medical dermatology, pediatric dermatology, and cosmetic dermatology.

Tune in to the webinar to hear Dr. Funt discuss her novel and how she pulled experiences from her personal life for inspiration. She will discuss the hardships life often throws at us all and “the secret” to overcoming them.

Join and listen in to hear her point of view on how to thrive in both your work and home life. She will also share her best-kept skin care secrets so you can look and feel your best this summer! Register here.