Ben and Jen Canoodle in the Hamptons Over July 4 Weekend

As we predicted, the Bennifer lovefest recently landed in the Hamptons. On Saturday, July 3, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted taking a loving walk near the Hustlers star’s Water Mill Estate. According to spywitnesses, the coo-some twosome strolled through the streets with “their arms wrapped around each other.”

Page Six reports the duo spent the day with their kids at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday before flying across the country for their big Hamptons weekend.

Meanwhile, JLo’s ex-finacé Alex Rodriguez was partying it up in the Hamptons over J4 weekend, Page Six reports. Following a Yankees game in the Bronx, A-Rod took to the skies in order to make Michael Rubin‘s star-studded annual party, where he met his fellow Timberwolves co-owner Marc Lore. An absolutely epic bash, the party doubled as a housewarming for the Philadelphia 76ers/New Jersey Devils/Fanatics owner‘s new $50 million Bridgehampton manse, which Rubin’s frequent guest, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, said looks like “the Google headquarters.”

The very exclusive 250-person guest list also included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, rappers Travis Scott, Meek Mill and Quavo, Jon Bon Jovi, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, model Karlie Kloss, among many other notable names. Scott spontaneously performed some of his songs from the DJ booth, followed by impromptu performances by Tinashe, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kid Cudi and Lil Uzi Vert.

Party crashers tried to get in, but to no avail. Not surprisingly, Ben and Jen were enjoying their time elsewhere.