Dan’s Papers Power List of the East End Honorees Toasted

The inaugural Dan’s Papers Power List of the East End honored the most influential movers and shakers of the North and South Forks for their commitment to making the region a better place.

Revelers celebrated the honorees during a ceremony at The Muses in Southampton on July 21. Raffle proceeds raised at the event were donated to The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, led by honoree Julie Ratner, the nonprofit’s co-founder and chairwoman.

“We are thrilled to be able to recognize and honor the people who make the East End the world-renowned, premier place to vacation and live,” says Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps.

Several honorees were given special recognition. Carol and Jerry Levin earned the Commitment to the Community Award, Mona and David Sterling won the Philanthropists of the Year Award and the Damianos Family of Pindar Vineyards took home the Family Legacy Award. Also honored were the Engel Burman Team: The company’s president Jan Burman, plus David Burman, Scott Burman, Steven Krieger, Esq., and Jonathan Weiss.

Sponsoring the event were Serene Home Nursing Agency, Burner Law Group, P.C., Frank E. Campbell – The Funeral Chapel, Custom Computer Specialists, Unlimited Earth Care, SterlingRisk, RISE Life Services, Southampton Inn, First Central Savings Bank, Cameron Engineering, Dime, Grassi & Co., Douglas Elliman, I Got A Guy, Dean Valli presents Bounce, and Todd Shapiro Associates.

Diana Aceti, Director of Development & Events, South Fork Natural History Museum

Ari Ackerman, Founder, Bunk1.com and Partner, Miami Marlins

Yvette Aguiar, Riverhead Town Supervisor

J.B. Andreassi, Real Estate Advisor, Nest Seekers International

Matthew Aracich, President, Building & Construction Trades Council

Frederico Azevedo, Founder, CEO, Unlimited Earth Care

Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive

Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Real Estate Agent, Douglas Elliman

Nancy Burner, Esq., Founder, Burner Law Group

John Cameron, Jr., Founder & Managing Partner, Cameron Engineering & Associates

John Catsimatidis, Chairman/CEO, The Red Apple Group

Edward D’Ambrosio, Managing Director of Sales, Compass

Frank Dalene, Pres./CEO, Telemark Inc.

Ian Duke, restaurateur

Jordan Edwards, CEO & President, Mixology Clothing Company

Zach Erdem, President, 75 Main Group

Charles Evdos, Executive Director, RISE Life Services

Jessica Fisher, Founder & CEO, FLYJETS

Bridget Fleming, Suffolk County Legislator

Rabbi Josh Franklin, Senior Rabbi, Jewish Center of the Hamptons

Heath Freeman, Managing Director, EHP Resort & Marian

Joe Fuer, Senior Managing Director, Compass Real Estate

Greg and Linda Galdi, President and CEO, Custom Computer Specialists

Jesse Garcia, Suffolk Republican Committee Chairman

Dan Gasby, CEO, B. Smith Enterprises

Tina Glandian, Attorney, Geragos & Geragos Law Firm

Dede Gotthelf, Owner, South Hampton Inn

Louis Grassi, managing partner and CEO, Grassi CPA

Erica Grossman, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Dr. Alisa Kauffman, Dentist, GeriatricHouseCallDentistry.com

Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, Executive Director & Chief Curator, Eastville Community Historical Society

Stephen Hamilton, Director of External Affairs, Bay Street Theater

Peter J. Klein, CFA®, CRPS®, CAP®, Chief Investment Officer, Founder, ALINE Wealth

Mark Kravietz, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, Managing Partner, Founder, ALINE Wealth

Vincent LeVien, Chairman & CEO, I Got A Guy Inc (IGG)

Amy Loeb, EdD, MBA, RN-BC, NE-BC, Executive Director, Peconic Bay Medical Center

Irene Manolias, CEO, Serene Home Nursing Agency

Kareem & Karen Massoud, Winemaker, Paumanok Vineyards/Palmer Vineyards

Kevin McAllister, Founder,Defend H2O

Dr. Peter Michalos, Chairman, Hamptons Health Society

Maria Moore, Village of Westhampton Beach Mayor

Enzo Morabito, Licensed Real Estate Broker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Bruce Nagel, Managing Partner, Bruce Nagel + Partners Architects

Kevin O’Connor, CEO of DIME Bank

Alexandra Petrocelli, Manager, Taste the East End Boutique

Jacqueline Petrocelli, Event Coordinator, Atlantis Banquets, Long Island Aquarium and the Sea Star Ballroom

Jennifer Petrocelli, Executive Director, Preston House & Hotel

Michael Pitsinos, Restauranter & Philanthropist, NAIA Hamptons

Bryan Polite, Chairman, Shinnecock Indian Nation Chairman

Frank C. Quevedo, Executive Director, Environmental Scientist, South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO)

Dr. Asma Rashid, Concierge Medicine Specialist

Dan Rattiner, Dan’s Papers Founder

Jack Richardson, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Nest Seekers International

Jay Schneiderman, Southampton Town Supervisor

Rabbi Marc Schneier, Founder, The Hampton Synagogue

Peter Van Scoyoc, East Hampton Town Supervisor

Michael Serao, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, First Central Savings Bank

Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist

Todd S. Shapiro, President & CEO, Todd Shapiro Associates Public Relations

Gerald Sprayregen, Founder, Sprayregen Family Foundation, Inc.

Dennis Suskind, President, Hampton Classic

Fred Thiele, New York State Assemblyman

Jeffrey Thompson, Executive Director, The Villa at Westhampton

Jonathan Tibett, Entrepreneur, Developer, Philanthropist

Errol Toulon, Jr., Suffolk County Sheriff

Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, Chairman of the Board & CEO, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

William Villanova, President, Frank E. Campbell- The Funeral Chapel

Marci Waterman, COO, SterlingRisk

Ivan Wilzig, CEO, Peaceman Productions

Lee Zeldin, U.S. Congressman

Hal Zwick, Director, Compass Real Estate Hamptons