Dan’s Papers Power List of the East End Honorees Toasted

The inaugural Dan’s Papers Power List of the East End honored the most influential movers and shakers of the North and South Forks for their commitment to making the region a better place.
Revelers celebrated the honorees during a ceremony at The Muses in Southampton on July 21. Raffle proceeds raised at the event were donated to The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, led by honoree Julie Ratner, the nonprofit’s co-founder and chairwoman.
“We are thrilled to be able to recognize and honor the people who make the East End the world-renowned, premier place to vacation and live,” says Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps.
Several honorees were given special recognition. Carol and Jerry Levin earned the Commitment to the Community Award, Mona and David Sterling won the Philanthropists of the Year Award and the Damianos Family of Pindar Vineyards took home the Family Legacy Award. Also honored were the Engel Burman Team: The company’s president Jan Burman, plus David Burman, Scott Burman, Steven Krieger, Esq., and Jonathan Weiss.
Sponsoring the event were Serene Home Nursing Agency, Burner Law Group, P.C., Frank E. Campbell – The Funeral Chapel, Custom Computer Specialists, Unlimited Earth Care, SterlingRisk, RISE Life Services, Southampton Inn, First Central Savings Bank, Cameron Engineering, Dime, Grassi & Co., Douglas Elliman, I Got A Guy, Dean Valli presents Bounce, and Todd Shapiro Associates.
Dan’s Papers Power List of the East End
Diana Aceti, Director of Development & Events, South Fork Natural History Museum
Ari Ackerman, Founder, Bunk1.com and Partner, Miami Marlins
Yvette Aguiar, Riverhead Town Supervisor
J.B. Andreassi, Real Estate Advisor, Nest Seekers International
Matthew Aracich, President, Building & Construction Trades Council
Frederico Azevedo, Founder, CEO, Unlimited Earth Care
Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive
Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Real Estate Agent, Douglas Elliman
Nancy Burner, Esq., Founder, Burner Law Group
John Cameron, Jr., Founder & Managing Partner, Cameron Engineering & Associates
John Catsimatidis, Chairman/CEO, The Red Apple Group
Edward D’Ambrosio, Managing Director of Sales, Compass
Frank Dalene, Pres./CEO, Telemark Inc.
Ian Duke, restaurateur
Jordan Edwards, CEO & President, Mixology Clothing Company
Zach Erdem, President, 75 Main Group
Charles Evdos, Executive Director, RISE Life Services
Jessica Fisher, Founder & CEO, FLYJETS
Bridget Fleming, Suffolk County Legislator
Rabbi Josh Franklin, Senior Rabbi, Jewish Center of the Hamptons
Heath Freeman, Managing Director, EHP Resort & Marian
Joe Fuer, Senior Managing Director, Compass Real Estate
Greg and Linda Galdi, President and CEO, Custom Computer Specialists
Jesse Garcia, Suffolk Republican Committee Chairman
Dan Gasby, CEO, B. Smith Enterprises
Tina Glandian, Attorney, Geragos & Geragos Law Firm
Dede Gotthelf, Owner, South Hampton Inn
Louis Grassi, managing partner and CEO, Grassi CPA
Erica Grossman, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Dr. Alisa Kauffman, Dentist, GeriatricHouseCallDentistry.com
Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, Executive Director & Chief Curator, Eastville Community Historical Society
Stephen Hamilton, Director of External Affairs, Bay Street Theater
Peter J. Klein, CFA®, CRPS®, CAP®, Chief Investment Officer, Founder, ALINE Wealth
Mark Kravietz, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, Managing Partner, Founder, ALINE Wealth
Vincent LeVien, Chairman & CEO, I Got A Guy Inc (IGG)
Amy Loeb, EdD, MBA, RN-BC, NE-BC, Executive Director, Peconic Bay Medical Center
Irene Manolias, CEO, Serene Home Nursing Agency
Kareem & Karen Massoud, Winemaker, Paumanok Vineyards/Palmer Vineyards
Kevin McAllister, Founder,Defend H2O
Dr. Peter Michalos, Chairman, Hamptons Health Society
Maria Moore, Village of Westhampton Beach Mayor
Enzo Morabito, Licensed Real Estate Broker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Bruce Nagel, Managing Partner, Bruce Nagel + Partners Architects
Kevin O’Connor, CEO of DIME Bank
Alexandra Petrocelli, Manager, Taste the East End Boutique
Jacqueline Petrocelli, Event Coordinator, Atlantis Banquets, Long Island Aquarium and the Sea Star Ballroom
Jennifer Petrocelli, Executive Director, Preston House & Hotel
Michael Pitsinos, Restauranter & Philanthropist, NAIA Hamptons
Bryan Polite, Chairman, Shinnecock Indian Nation Chairman
Frank C. Quevedo, Executive Director, Environmental Scientist, South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO)
Dr. Asma Rashid, Concierge Medicine Specialist
Dan Rattiner, Dan’s Papers Founder
Jack Richardson, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Nest Seekers International
Jay Schneiderman, Southampton Town Supervisor
Rabbi Marc Schneier, Founder, The Hampton Synagogue
Peter Van Scoyoc, East Hampton Town Supervisor
Michael Serao, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, First Central Savings Bank
Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist
Todd S. Shapiro, President & CEO, Todd Shapiro Associates Public Relations
Gerald Sprayregen, Founder, Sprayregen Family Foundation, Inc.
Dennis Suskind, President, Hampton Classic
Fred Thiele, New York State Assemblyman
Jeffrey Thompson, Executive Director, The Villa at Westhampton
Jonathan Tibett, Entrepreneur, Developer, Philanthropist
Errol Toulon, Jr., Suffolk County Sheriff
Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, Chairman of the Board & CEO, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
William Villanova, President, Frank E. Campbell- The Funeral Chapel
Marci Waterman, COO, SterlingRisk
Ivan Wilzig, CEO, Peaceman Productions
Lee Zeldin, U.S. Congressman
Hal Zwick, Director, Compass Real Estate Hamptons