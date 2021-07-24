East End Guide to Summer Farmers Markets

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End offers an abundance of fresh produce, canned and jarred treats, baked sweets and other locally-made goods at farmers markets across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here’s what’s happening in summer 2021.

HAMPTONS

Amber Waves Farm Market

Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett

When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Who: amberwavesfarm.org

East Hampton Farmers Market

Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

When: Fridays, May 28 through September 3, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Who: easthamptonfarmersmarket.org

Flanders Farm Fresh Food Market

Where: Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders

When: Saturdays, July through October, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Who: facebook.com/flandersfarmfreshfoodmarket

Good Ground Farmers Market

Where: Hamptons Bays Plaza, 190 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

When: Thursdays, May 27 through October 7, 2–7 p.m.

Who: eciny.org

Montauk Farmers Market

Where: Montauk Village Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk

When: Thursdays, June 11 through September 10, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Who: montaukchamber.com

Sag Harbor Farmers Market

Where: Sag Harbor Yacht Club, 51 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

When: Saturdays, May through October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: facebook.com/sagharborfarmersmarket

Southampton Farmers & Artisans Market

Where: Agawam Park, 51 Pond Lane, Southampton

When: Sundays through November 28, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Who: southamptonchamber.com

Springs Farmers Market

Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

When: Saturdays, May through October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: ashawagh-hall.org

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Where: WHB Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

When: Saturdays through the summer, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: facebook.com/westhamptonbeachfarmersmarket

NORTH FORK

Andrews Family Farm Stand

Where: 1038 Sound Avenue, Wading River

When: Daily through the summer, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Who: andrewsfamilyfarm.com

Bayview Market &Farms

Where: 891 Main Road, Aquebogue

When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com

Havens Farmers Market

Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

When: Saturdays, May 29 through September 4, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Who: shelterislandhistorical.org

Sound Shore Market & Farms

Where: 5629 Sound Avenue, Northville

When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com

Spirit’s Promise Farmers Market

Where: Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, 2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

When: First Saturday of the month through October, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Who: spiritspromiserescue.org

Sylvester Manor Farm Stand

Where: Sylvester Manor, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island

When: Wednesday–Sunday through the summer, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Who: sylvestermanor.org