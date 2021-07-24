East End Guide to Summer Farmers Markets

The East End offers an abundance of fresh produce, canned and jarred treats, baked sweets and other locally-made goods at farmers markets across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here’s what’s happening in summer 2021.
HAMPTONS
Amber Waves Farm Market
Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Who: amberwavesfarm.org
East Hampton Farmers Market
Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
When: Fridays, May 28 through September 3, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Who: easthamptonfarmersmarket.org
Flanders Farm Fresh Food Market
Where: Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders
When: Saturdays, July through October, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Who: facebook.com/flandersfarmfreshfoodmarket
Good Ground Farmers Market
Where: Hamptons Bays Plaza, 190 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
When: Thursdays, May 27 through October 7, 2–7 p.m.
Who: eciny.org
Montauk Farmers Market
Where: Montauk Village Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk
When: Thursdays, June 11 through September 10, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Who: montaukchamber.com
Sag Harbor Farmers Market
Where: Sag Harbor Yacht Club, 51 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
When: Saturdays, May through October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: facebook.com/sagharborfarmersmarket
Southampton Farmers & Artisans Market
Where: Agawam Park, 51 Pond Lane, Southampton
When: Sundays through November 28, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Who: southamptonchamber.com
Springs Farmers Market
Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
When: Saturdays, May through October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: ashawagh-hall.org
Westhampton Beach Farmers Market
Where: WHB Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
When: Saturdays through the summer, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: facebook.com/westhamptonbeachfarmersmarket
NORTH FORK
Andrews Family Farm Stand
Where: 1038 Sound Avenue, Wading River
When: Daily through the summer, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Who: andrewsfamilyfarm.com
Bayview Market &Farms
Where: 891 Main Road, Aquebogue
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com
Havens Farmers Market
Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
When: Saturdays, May 29 through September 4, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Who: shelterislandhistorical.org
Sound Shore Market & Farms
Where: 5629 Sound Avenue, Northville
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com
Spirit’s Promise Farmers Market
Where: Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, 2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
When: First Saturday of the month through October, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Who: spiritspromiserescue.org
Sylvester Manor Farm Stand
Where: Sylvester Manor, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island
When: Wednesday–Sunday through the summer, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Who: sylvestermanor.org