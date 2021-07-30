Embark on a Hamptons Coffee Quest

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Nothing keeps us going better than a nice hot, or cold, cup of coffee during the busy summer season. It gets us moving in the morning and, ironically, it can also be the perfect beverage to wind down an eventful day. But for true connoisseurs, coffee is so much more than a quick pick-me-up from your local Mobil station.

Done right, java can be joyful—and these Hamptons shops are doing coffee right.

Caffeine

115 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

The name says it all! Or does it? The newest player in the local coffee game, Caffeine in Westhampton Beach, is open for business. Serving La Colombe coffee, along with single-origin pour-over brews and locally roasted fair-trade blends, this Main Street café will hit the spot and bring an eye-opening start to your day. Also look for a variety of specialty drinks, such as oat milk draft lattes on tap, pistachio lattes prepared with pistachio paste, espresso, steamed pistachio milk, Valrhona hot chocolate, and a selection of teas, smoothies, fresh-baked goodies and gourmet sandwiches. Knowledgeable baristas can make suggestions or you can do your own tasting. Open every day from 6 a.m.–5 p.m. 631-998-0806, caffeinewesthampton.com

Jack’s Stir Brew

146 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

Open in Amagansett since 2010, Jack’s has become a local favorite for the shop’s beachy and comfortable interior design, well-curated marketplace full of attractive items and, of course, its fabulously delicious organic coffee. Their patented “stir” brewing method does something special when it comes to balancing and extracting the flavor from Jack’s ethically sourced, fair-trade beans. Drop in to enjoy a regular coffee (drink it black to really experience the taste) or try their huge array of hot and cold classic beverages and in-house concoctions, as well as vegan baked goods. Unique offerings include the Happy Jack honey-cinnamon latte, Apple Jack tea with chai or earl grey steeped in cider, or the Mad Max espresso and coffee drink, among many others. Also visit the Sag Harbor location at 51 Division Street. Open daily 6 a.m.–6 p.m. 631-267-5555, jacksstirbrew.com

Sagtown Coffee

78 Main Street,Sag Harbor

Another spot serving La Colombe coffee, Sagtown Coffee exclusively offers it drip or iced. Find lots of tasty espresso drinks like the flat white and cortado, on-tap sips—including the Oat Milk Draft Latte, Black & Tan and Black Cold Brew—smoothies, matcha and hot and iced teas, as well as food items, such as açai bowls and sandwiches. Also check out their Bulletproof drip coffee blended with ghee butter and MCT oil. Open seven days, 6 a.m.–6:30 p.m. 631-725-8696, sagtown.com

Buongiorno on the Harbor at EHP Resort

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

Another newbie to the Hamptons coffee scene, this Italian bakery and espresso bar serves top-quality coffee, tea and artisanal pastries right on East Hampton’s beautiful Three Mile Harbor waterfront. Enjoy their Joe from Brooklyn’s City of Saints Coffee Roasters and set your tastebuds singing with treats, such as their Nutella croissant or lemon-filled bomboloni. Eat in or pick up, but definitely take a moment to enjoy the view on EHP’s deck. Breakfast from 7–11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. ehpresort.com/buongiorno

Bluestone Lane

786 Montauk Highway, Montauk

Take a trip to The End to experience Melbourne, Australia’s coffee culture at Bluestone Lane. This lovely spot has all kinds of special concoctions that never feel overdone or disrespectful to the coffee they contain. And, for the aesthete, they all look quite beautiful—hot or cold, with micro-foam or without. Try a velvety smooth BL Nitro cold brew or a Flat White double espresso with steamed and silky-textured milk and a thin layer of micro-foam, or, for the sweet tooth, a Hot Milo malted chocolate with steamed milk—they’re Aussie favorites (and a whole lot better than a Vegemite sandwich). Also enjoy a range of smoothies, fresh pots, sandwiches and toasts, including avocado, salmon, banana-peanut butter, peanut butter-strawberry, and much more. Open 7 a.m.–4 p.m. daily. 718-374-6858, bluestonelane.com

Mary’s Marvelous

107 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

Everyone loves Mary’s Marvelous! Drop by the coffee bar for hot and cold classic drinks, in-house cold brew, macchiatos, espresso, mochas and more—all with custom-blended, organic free-trade beans. If you want to step outside the coffee realm, get a chai or matcha latte. Or for something truly different, try the Golden Milk, a house blend of turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and black pepper with choice of milk and agave or maple syrup. Amazing smoothies and eats are also available, like chicken or steak power bowls, hot and cold sandwiches, soups, salads, frittatas and so much more. Open Wednesday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. 631-324-1055, marysmarvelous.com

Java Nation

112 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton

A longtime local favorite going back to its days in Sag Harbor, Java Nation is the place to go for good, classic coffee with no gimmicks. Offering all the hot and cold espresso and coffee drinks one would want and expect, this excellent operation roasts everything in-house and sells an awful lot of their beans to locals who grind and brew at home. Pastries are delivered fresh daily, but otherwise it’s all about coffee, as it should be! Just steps from the Bridgehampton LIRR station, this a must-stop spot to grab a drink before hopping on the train. Or take your time and grab a seat in back. Open 6 a.m.–6 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekends. 631-725-0500

Tate’s Bake Shop

43 North Sea Road, Southampton

The whole world seems to know about Tate’s cookies since Kathleen King hit the big leagues and sold her brand for $100 million, but Tate’s Bake Shop coffee remains a treat only locals can enjoy. This humble, self-serve coffee bar has rich and flavorful brews, perfect for a morning on the go. It’s also an excellent excuse to leave with a freshly baked cookie or two. Sure, your favorite supermarket might have Tate’s on the shelf, but nothing beats the buttery, crunchy original right here in town! Open every day, 7 a.m.–3 p.m. 631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com

Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

7A Main Street,Sag Harbor

Serving fresh doughnuts and coffee in Sag Harbor since 2016, Grindstone Coffee & Donuts offers a full espresso, drip and cold brew coffee menu, with all the standard selections made from single-origin, organic coffee beans roasted fresh in-house. Also check out their specials, including some unusual mocha and latte options, like the peppermint mocha, peanut butter mocha, spicy mocha, honey cinnamon latte, honey lavender latte and maple latte. If coffee isn’t your thing (then why are you reading this?) look for the turmeric latte, matcha latte and spicy hot chocolate, to name a few. And, of course, grab a doughnut and a hot or cold sandwich or some ice cream—or all of the above—to go with whatever you’re sipping! Open daily, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m. 631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com

Hampton Coffee Company

869 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

Stop by the original home of this growing East End coffee empire in Water Mill to see where it started. Hampton Coffee Company coffee is hand-roasted daily in small batches at their Southampton roastery to draw out the flavors of each varietal. The high-grade Arabica beans are sourced from small plantations around the world—some are even bought directly from the farmers themselves—and then roasted on the darker side, but not too dark, to achieve the full flavor potential without bitterness. Find all your favorite coffee options, food and more. (Additional locations in Montauk, Southampton and Westhampton Beach and Aquebogue on the North Fork.) Open daily, 5:15 a.m.–5 p.m. 631-726-2633, hamptoncoffeecompany.com