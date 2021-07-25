The two main attractions on the East End are the region’s world-famous beaches and award-winning restaurants. Here are a baker’s dozen of locales that allow for both to be enjoyed simultaneously.
A LURE
Restaurateur Adam Lovett created A Lure to serve fresh fish and seafood in the heart of LongIsland wine country. Now, boaters, visitors and locals from across the East End flock to the Port of Egypt Marine for this oysteria’s weekly prix fixes and happy hour.
62300 Main Road, Southold. alurenorthfork.com
Thurs, 4:30–8:30 p.m.
Fri, 4:30–9 p.m.
Sat, noon–9 p.m.
Sun, noon–8 p.m.
BARON’S COVE
Reserve a table or private dining room at the restaurant at the Baron’s Cove hotel which sources its ingredients from local farmers and artisans on the island. Customers looking to shop can also find that Baron’s Cove is a short walk from Main Street.
31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. caperesorts.com/barons–cove/dining
Wed, Thurs, Sun, 5:30–9:30 p.m.
Fri–Sat, 5:30–11 p.m.
CANAL CAFE
Located in the Hampton Watercraft Marina, this cafe is known for its famous lobster roll. Canal Cafe is currently open for takeout service.
44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays, thecanalcafe.com
Sun, Wed, Thu, noon–8 p.m.
Fri–Sat, noon–9 p.m.
CLAUDIO’S
Dine dockside at Claudio’s, one of the longest running waterfronts in the country, for fresh fish and libations from its two side bars. Claudio’s pizza shop is located on the same pier.
111 Main Street, Greenport. claudios.com
Thurs, Sun, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.
Fri–Sat, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
DOCKERS WATERSIDE
If you’re looking for music, seafood, drinks and fun, Dockers Waterside has it all. The marina and restaurant just reopened in April and have also introduced the new Dockers on the Rocks food truck. Reservations are required through Resy.
94 Dune Road, East Quogue. dockerswaterside.com
Thurs–Fri, 5–9 p.m.
Sat, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
Sun, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
EDGEWATER
Chefs at Edgewater are skilled in Italian, seafood and American palates to perfect the restaurant’s candlelit dinners and Sunday brunches by the Shinnecock Bay. Both indoor and outdoor seating is available.
295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. edgewaterrestaurant.com
Tues–Thurs, 4–9 p.m.
Fri–Sat, 4–10 p.m.
Sun, 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m., 4–9 p.m.
HARBOR BISTRO
Bask in the beautiful view of the Maidstone Harbor Marina at Harbor Bistro. The family-owned waterfront specializes in New American cuisine with Asian and South American fare. It’s limited to takeout only for the first month of reopening.
313 Three Mile Harbor HC Road, East Hampton. harborbistro.net
Wed–Sun, 5–10 p.m.
INLET SEAFOOD
Owned by six commercial fishermen from Montauk, Inlet has earned its place on several “best seafood restaurants” lists. Whether it’s shellfish from the raw bar or specialty rolls from the sushi menu, Inlet has something for all seafood lovers.
541 East Lake Drive, Montauk. inletseafood.com
Thurs–Mon, noon–8 p.m.
LA FONDITA
This eatery’s name translates to “little kitchen,” and serves authentic Mexican street food. Enjoy favorites like tacos, quesadillas and tres leches cake with a view of the nearby pond.
74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. lafondita.net
Fri–Sat, noon–9 p.m.
Sun–Thurs, noon–8 p.m.
MONTAUK NAVY BEACH
Enjoy the feeling of your feet in the sand and the flavors of fine dining at this beachfront location. Confirmed reservations are required for both lunch and dinner.
16 Navy Road, Montauk. navybeach.com/montauk
Sun–Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
PORTO BELLO
Watch the sunset on Porto Bello’s outdoor patio with specialty cocktails and Italian dishes. Check out the website for more information on happy hour specials and live music nights.
1410 Manhanset Avenue, Greenport. portobellonorthfork.com
Thurs, 4–9 p.m.
Fri, 4–10 p.m.
Sat, noon–10 p.m.
Sun, noon–9 p.m.
SALIVAR’S CLAM & CHOWDER HOUSE
This family-owned clam and chowder house has been in the restaurant business for over 20 years. As the weather gets warmer, stop by Salivar’s and take advantage of the outside bar and rooftop deck overlooking the harbor.
470 West Lake Drive, Montauk, clamandchowderhouse.com
Thurs–Fri, 5–10 p.m.
Sat–Sun, noon–10 p.m.
TRUMPETS ON THE BAY
Plan for a stunning outdoor dining experience on the banks of the Moriches Bay at this Eastport establishment. Trumpets on the Bay specializes in American-Continental cuisine, and its adored water views are great for date night. Reservations are preferred.
58 South Bay Avenue, Eastport. trumpetsonthebay.com
Wed–Thurs/Sun–Mon, 1–7 p.m.
Fri–Sat, 1–7:30 p.m.