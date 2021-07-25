Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The two main attractions on the East End are the region’s world-famous beaches and award-winning restaurants. Here are a baker’s dozen of locales that allow for both to be enjoyed simultaneously.

A LURE

Restaurateur Adam Lovett created A Lure to serve fresh fish and seafood in the heart of LongIsland wine country. Now, boaters, visitors and locals from across the East End flock to the Port of Egypt Marine for this oysteria’s weekly prix fixes and happy hour.

62300 Main Road, Southold. alurenorthfork.com

Thurs, 4:30–8:30 p.m.

Fri, 4:30–9 p.m.

Sat, noon–9 p.m.

Sun, noon–8 p.m.

BARON’S COVE

Reserve a table or private dining room at the restaurant at the Baron’s Cove hotel which sources its ingredients from local farmers and artisans on the island. Customers looking to shop can also find that Baron’s Cove is a short walk from Main Street.

31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. caperesorts.com/barons–cove/dining

Wed, Thurs, Sun, 5:30–9:30 p.m.

Fri–Sat, 5:30–11 p.m.

CANAL CAFE

Located in the Hampton Watercraft Marina, this cafe is known for its famous lobster roll. Canal Cafe is currently open for takeout service.

44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays, thecanalcafe.com

Sun, Wed, Thu, noon–8 p.m.

Fri–Sat, noon–9 p.m.

CLAUDIO’S

Dine dockside at Claudio’s, one of the longest running waterfronts in the country, for fresh fish and libations from its two side bars. Claudio’s pizza shop is located on the same pier.

111 Main Street, Greenport. claudios.com

Thurs, Sun, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

Fri–Sat, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

DOCKERS WATERSIDE

If you’re looking for music, seafood, drinks and fun, Dockers Waterside has it all. The marina and restaurant just reopened in April and have also introduced the new Dockers on the Rocks food truck. Reservations are required through Resy.

94 Dune Road, East Quogue. dockerswaterside.com

Thurs–Fri, 5–9 p.m.

Sat, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sun, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

EDGEWATER

Chefs at Edgewater are skilled in Italian, seafood and American palates to perfect the restaurant’s candlelit dinners and Sunday brunches by the Shinnecock Bay. Both indoor and outdoor seating is available.

295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. edgewaterrestaurant.com

Tues–Thurs, 4–9 p.m.

Fri–Sat, 4–10 p.m.

Sun, 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m., 4–9 p.m.

HARBOR BISTRO

Bask in the beautiful view of the Maidstone Harbor Marina at Harbor Bistro. The family-owned waterfront specializes in New American cuisine with Asian and South American fare. It’s limited to takeout only for the first month of reopening.

313 Three Mile Harbor HC Road, East Hampton. harborbistro.net

Wed–Sun, 5–10 p.m.

INLET SEAFOOD

Owned by six commercial fishermen from Montauk, Inlet has earned its place on several “best seafood restaurants” lists. Whether it’s shellfish from the raw bar or specialty rolls from the sushi menu, Inlet has something for all seafood lovers.

541 East Lake Drive, Montauk. inletseafood.com

Thurs–Mon, noon–8 p.m.

LA FONDITA

This eatery’s name translates to “little kitchen,” and serves authentic Mexican street food. Enjoy favorites like tacos, quesadillas and tres leches cake with a view of the nearby pond.

74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. lafondita.net

Fri–Sat, noon–9 p.m.

Sun–Thurs, noon–8 p.m.

MONTAUK NAVY BEACH

Enjoy the feeling of your feet in the sand and the flavors of fine dining at this beachfront location. Confirmed reservations are required for both lunch and dinner.

16 Navy Road, Montauk. navybeach.com/montauk

Sun–Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

PORTO BELLO

Watch the sunset on Porto Bello’s outdoor patio with specialty cocktails and Italian dishes. Check out the website for more information on happy hour specials and live music nights.

1410 Manhanset Avenue, Greenport. portobellonorthfork.com

Thurs, 4–9 p.m.

Fri, 4–10 p.m.

Sat, noon–10 p.m.

Sun, noon–9 p.m.

SALIVAR’S CLAM & CHOWDER HOUSE

This family-owned clam and chowder house has been in the restaurant business for over 20 years. As the weather gets warmer, stop by Salivar’s and take advantage of the outside bar and rooftop deck overlooking the harbor.

470 West Lake Drive, Montauk, clamandchowderhouse.com

Thurs–Fri, 5–10 p.m.

Sat–Sun, noon–10 p.m.

TRUMPETS ON THE BAY

Plan for a stunning outdoor dining experience on the banks of the Moriches Bay at this Eastport establishment. Trumpets on the Bay specializes in American-Continental cuisine, and its adored water views are great for date night. Reservations are preferred.

58 South Bay Avenue, Eastport. trumpetsonthebay.com

Wed–Thurs/Sun–Mon, 1–7 p.m.

Fri–Sat, 1–7:30 p.m.