North Fork Event Highlights This Week, July 23, 2021

Head up to the North Fork this weekend to enjoy and experience a host of exciting events and activities, including live shows, outdoor fun, art exhibitions and virtual offerings from the comfort and safety of home.
LIVE SHOWS
The Courier
Friday, July 23, 1:30 p.m.
Movie buffs will enjoy this opportunity to take in a film in the meeting room of the Mattituck-Laurel Library. Enjoy this engaging tale of a Cold War spy and his Russian source as they seek to end the Cuban Missile Crisis.
13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org
Trivia Thursday
Thursday, July 29, 6 p.m.
Put your thinking cap on and join Greenport Harbor Brewing Company for trivia and beer at their Peconic location. The winner receives a $25 gift certificate.
42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
East End Seaport Museum Lighthouse Cruise
Saturday, July 24, 4:30 p.m.
The insightful, two-hour cruise, narrated by the great-grandson of the last keeper of the lighthouse, includes up-close views of Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light and the chance to explore inside, a rare opportunity on the East End. Tickets are $49; $19 for children ages 3–12.
103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org
Classic Wine Country Tour
Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, 10 a.m.
Call ahead to reserve your five-hour, relaxing bike tour that includes hand-picked spots and special treatment. Choose from features such as unlimited beverages, olive oil tastings and privileged access to vineyards.
13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-6666, eastendbiketours.com
Alive on 25
Thursday, July 29
Alive on 25 is a free summer street festival in downtown Riverhead offering local craft beverages and wine, live music, artists, street vendors and activities the whole family can enjoy. The walkable, pop-up festival on Main Street features restaurant offerings, artist exhibitions and much more.
Riverhead. 631-440-1350, downtownriverhead.org
VIRTUAL EVENTS
Brunch Poems with Vivian Eyre
Friday, July 23, 10:30 a.m.
Join the Floyd Memorial Library for this virtual event with well-known local author Vivian Eyre as she discusses the works of poet Muriel Rukeyser. Email ahead of time for the Zoom link.
631-477-0660, [email protected], floydmemoriallibrary.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
OUTEAST Opening Reception
Saturday, July 24, 4-7 p.m.
William Ris Gallery x folioeast presents OUTEAST. The second show of the summer and the first of a series with the Hamptons-based collective folioeast will commence with an opening reception this Saturday and run through August 29. The exhibit, curated by folioeast founder Coco Myers and William Ris Gallery owner Mary Cantone, includes work by 16 of the represented artists in the group.
1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com
Urbanesque II, NYC
On view through August 22
View fine art photographs, paintings and silkscreen monoprints that celebrate the simplicity and energy of New York City. The Alex Ferrone Gallery is open each Friday-Monday from 12-5 p.m., or when the “Open” flag is flying.
25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com
Witness the Manhansett
On view through August
Collector and artist John Pagliara is showcasing a collection of artifacts used by Shelter Island’s original residents, the Manhansetts. Visit on the lower level of the Shelter Island History Center.
16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org
North Fork Chocolate Company Art Exhibition and Sale
Tuesdays and Sundays through August
The North Fork Chocolate Company is known for its fancy chocolate sampling bar, waffle menu and patisserie. While you’re there, check out the work of local photographer Barbara Lassen and chef and painter Steven Amaral. All work is available for purchase.
740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.