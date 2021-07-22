North Fork Event Highlights This Week, July 23, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Head up to the North Fork this weekend to enjoy and experience a host of exciting events and activities, including live shows, outdoor fun, art exhibitions and virtual offerings from the comfort and safety of home.

LIVE SHOWS

The Courier

Friday, July 23, 1:30 p.m.

Movie buffs will enjoy this opportunity to take in a film in the meeting room of the Mattituck-Laurel Library. Enjoy this engaging tale of a Cold War spy and his Russian source as they seek to end the Cuban Missile Crisis.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Trivia Thursday

Thursday, July 29, 6 p.m.

Put your thinking cap on and join Greenport Harbor Brewing Company for trivia and beer at their Peconic location. The winner receives a $25 gift certificate.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

East End Seaport Museum Lighthouse Cruise

Saturday, July 24, 4:30 p.m.

The insightful, two-hour cruise, narrated by the great-grandson of the last keeper of the lighthouse, includes up-close views of Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light and the chance to explore inside, a rare opportunity on the East End. Tickets are $49; $19 for children ages 3–12.

103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

Classic Wine Country Tour

Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, 10 a.m.

Call ahead to reserve your five-hour, relaxing bike tour that includes hand-picked spots and special treatment. Choose from features such as unlimited beverages, olive oil tastings and privileged access to vineyards.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-6666, eastendbiketours.com

Alive on 25

Thursday, July 29

Alive on 25 is a free summer street festival in downtown Riverhead offering local craft beverages and wine, live music, artists, street vendors and activities the whole family can enjoy. The walkable, pop-up festival on Main Street features restaurant offerings, artist exhibitions and much more.

Riverhead. 631-440-1350, downtownriverhead.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Brunch Poems with Vivian Eyre

Friday, July 23, 10:30 a.m.

Join the Floyd Memorial Library for this virtual event with well-known local author Vivian Eyre as she discusses the works of poet Muriel Rukeyser. Email ahead of time for the Zoom link.

631-477-0660, [email protected], floydmemoriallibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

OUTEAST Opening Reception

Saturday, July 24, 4-7 p.m.

William Ris Gallery x folioeast presents OUTEAST. The second show of the summer and the first of a series with the Hamptons-based collective folioeast will commence with an opening reception this Saturday and run through August 29. The exhibit, curated by folioeast founder Coco Myers and William Ris Gallery owner Mary Cantone, includes work by 16 of the represented artists in the group.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Urbanesque II, NYC

On view through August 22

View fine art photographs, paintings and silkscreen monoprints that celebrate the simplicity and energy of New York City. The Alex Ferrone Gallery is open each Friday-Monday from 12-5 p.m., or when the “Open” flag is flying.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Witness the Manhansett

On view through August

Collector and artist John Pagliara is showcasing a collection of artifacts used by Shelter Island’s original residents, the Manhansetts. Visit on the lower level of the Shelter Island History Center.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

North Fork Chocolate Company Art Exhibition and Sale

Tuesdays and Sundays through August

The North Fork Chocolate Company is known for its fancy chocolate sampling bar, waffle menu and patisserie. While you’re there, check out the work of local photographer Barbara Lassen and chef and painter Steven Amaral. All work is available for purchase.

740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond