Power Women: Dr. Ruth, Sex Therapist, Author, Holocaust Survivor

Dr. Ruth Westheimer
Dr. Ruth Westheimer

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the “Power Women” podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Dr. Ruth Westheimer, world-renowned sex therapist, media personality, author, talk show host and holocaust survivor. Keep your ears open—during this lively, 30-minute chat, Dr. Ruth made a surprise exclusive announcement!

When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks, make sure you subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode, or you can stream the podcast online.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Dr. Ruth, Sex Therapist, Media Personality, Author, Talk Show Host, and Holocaust Survivor

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Produced by Chaya Gurkov and Eric Hercules

