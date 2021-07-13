Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Created by La Fin Kitchen & Lounge chef James Tchinnis, these Eggplant Meatballs are an easy and delicious vegetarian alternative to traditional meatballs, using eggplant as a meat substitute along with a blend of rice cereal, beans and seasonings. They’re also gluten-free.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons EVOO olive oil, divided

1 cup eggplant, diced

¼ cup yellow onion, diced

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 cup brown rice cereal

1/2 cup canned cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Heat one tablespoon olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Sauté the eggplant, onion and garlic until eggplant is very soft (about 8 minutes).

Blend all the other ingredients together in a food processor until smooth.

Form mixture into one-ounce balls. Add remaining oil to the pan and and sauté meatballs on all sides until brown.

Serve with your favorite sauce.

Makes 8 meatballs.