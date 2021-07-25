Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Corks are popping and glasses are clinking from sound to sea. With plenty of vineyards, wineries and tasting rooms to explore, there is something to enjoy for everyone, from casual connoisseurs to true oenophiles, throughout Long Island Wine Country, in the Hamptons and North Fork, this summer season.

Anthony Nappa Wines

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic, anthonynappawines.com

Did you know: Anthony Nappa Wines features organic wines.

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow, baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com

Did you know: A portion of their profits go towards horse rescue, and a number of horses have found sanctuary on their grounds.

Bedell Cellars

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, bedellcellars.com

Did you know: Bedell works with artists to create unique labels for their wines and have previously had designs by Chuck Close.

Bridge Lane Wine

35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck, bridgelanewine.com

Did you know: You can get Bridge Lane Wines by the keg.

Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery

17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue, castellodiborghese.com

Did you know: Castello di Borghese is the first vineyard every planted on Long Island in 1973 and is still run by same family.

Channing Daughters Winery

1927 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton, channingdaughters.com

Did you know: The Channing Daughters Winery features an outdoor sculpture garden designed and created by the owner Walter Channing.

Clovis Point

1935 Main Road, Jamesport, clovispointwines.com

Did you know: VIP Tastings are offered with 48-hour notice, and this summer will see charity concerts, food trucks, and local artisan vendor pop-ups.

Coffee Pot Cellars

31855 Main Road, Cutchogue, coffeepotcellars.com

Did you know: Coffee Pot sells berrie, jam and bee-related products from Blossom Meadow farm, and for every bottle of wine finished, a cork is added to the life-size “Winosaur“—a dinosaur-shaped frame on the lawn.

Corey Creek Tap Room

45470 Main Road, Southold, coreycreektaproom.com

Croteaux Vineyards

1450 South Harbor Road, Southold, croteaux.com

Did you know: Croteaux specializes in dry Provence-style rose which can be enjoyed outdoors, or inside while enjoying the wind chime like clamor of their “bottle wall.”

Duck Walk Vineyards North

44535 Main Road, Southold, duckwalk.com

Did you know: Duck Walk Vineyard also offers tastings of their proprietary cider.

Duck Walk Vineyards South

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, duckwalk.com

Did you know: This year, Duck Walk Vineyards will hold a 5k race through their vineyard.

Ev&Em Vineyards

3165 Main Road, Laurel, llwines.com

Did you know: Formally Laurel Lake Vineyards, the winery was recently purchased by Dan Abrams and rebranded after the names of his children, Everett and Emilia.

Gramercy Vineyards

10020 Sound Avenue, Mattituck, gramercyvineyards.com

Did you know: Located adjacent to the Laurel Lake Preserve on a former chicken farm, the owner’s dog can be seen chasing wildlife into the preserve.

Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Did you know: Nestled behind their famous farmstand in a century-old potato barn, visitors have easy access to grilled corn, doughnuts and more.

Jamesport Vineyards

1216 Main Road, Jamesport, jamesportwines.com

Did you know: Stop in for their wood oven pizza, or stay the night in the newly renovated farm house on premise.

Jason’s Vineyard

1785 Main Road, Jamesport, jasonsvineyard.com

Did you know: Outdoor seating includes a view of the vineyard’s goats and alpacas.

Kontokosta Winery

825 North Road, Greenport, kontokostawinery.com

Did you know: Kontokosta is the only vineyard on the North Fork with sound-front real estate.

Lenz Winery

38355 Main Road, Peconic, lenzwine.com

Did you know: Lenz regularly holds wine pairing events such as champagne and oysters, dip-and-sip fondue.

Lieb Cellars Tasting Room

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue, liebcellars.com

Lieb Cellars Bridge Lane Tasting Room

35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck, bridgelanewine.com

Did you know: Lieb is a completely herbicide and pesticide-free vineyard.

Macari Vineyards

150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck / 24385 Main Road, Cutchogue, macariwines.com

Did you know: Macari has cows on premise that visitors can meet, in addition to the compost they provide for the vineyard.

Mattebella Vineyards

46005 Main Road, Southold, mattebella.com

Did you know: No harvesting machinery is used at Mattebella, all grapes are harvested by hand to ensure the finest grapes find their way into each visitors glass.

McCall Vineyards

22600 Main Road, Cutchogue, mccallwines.com

Did you know: Charolais cows roam the property at McCall winery, and the grass-fed steaks and roasts they produce can be purchased in the tasting room.

Montauk Daisy

35 Cox Neck, Mattituck, montaukdaisy.com

The Old Field Vineyards

59600 Main Road, Southold, theoldfield.com

Did you know: Different from the other overnight accommodations offered at some of the area’s wineries, guests at Old Field can stay in the farm’s refurbished ice house.

One Woman Wines & Vineyards

5195 Old North Road, Southold, onewomanwines.com

Did you know: Delicious wines in a quaint en plein air setting authentically produced by Claudia Purita who hails from Calabria, Italy.

Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards

44075 Main Road, Peconic, ospreysdominion.com

Did you know: Nearly every winery in the area offers a wine delivery club, but with Osprey’s VIP status members can visit the tasting room two weeks on either side of their birthday and purchase wine at a discount equal to their age up to a maximum of 50%.

Palmer Vineyards

5120 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, palmervineyards.com

Did you know: The tasting room at Palmer is open far later than many in the area, offering tastings until 9 p.m. on Fridays all summer.

Paumanok Vineyards

1074 Main Road, Aquebogue, paumanok.com

Did you know: Paumanok is the proud producer of New York’s only Chenin Blanc.

Peconic Bay Vineyards

31320 Main Road, Cutchogue, peconicbayvineyards.com

Pellegrini Vineyards

23005 Main Road, Cutchogue, pellegrinivineyards.com

Did you know: Pellegrini is home to the first commercial Vinifera grapes and is Long Island’s oldest winery having began in 1973.

Pindar Vineyards

37645 Main Road, Peconic, pindar.net

Did you know: For May, June and July they will offer a selected wine as a free tasting with any paid flight (May was Rose, Summer Blush for June, Sunflower Chardonnay for July).

Pugliese Vineyards

34515 Main Road, Cutchogue, pugliesevineyards.com

Did you know: Beyond tastings and bottles of wine, Pugleise sells beautiful baskets containing their wines along with glasses hand painted by the owner Pat.

Raphael Vineyard & Winery

39390 Main Road, Peconic, raphaelwine.com

Did you know: Raphael has the option of adding cheese and antipasto accompaniments to any tasting.

RGNY

6025 Sound Avenue, Northville, rgnywine.com

Did you know: RGNY hails from Mexico and first planted vines there in 1998.

Roanoke Vineyards

3543 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, roanokevineyards.net

Did you know: In their Love Lane Wine Store, Roanoke offers tastings and bottles of Roanoke wines along with a selection from Channing Daughters, Wölffer and Red Hook Winery.

Rose Hill Vineyards

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck, rosehill-vineyards.com

Did you know: Rose Hill Vineyards offers bed and breakfast accommodations in what was formerly the Tuthill farmhouse, one of the North Fork’s founding families.

Saltbird Cellars

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic, saltbirdcellars.com

Did you know: Enjoy Saltbird Cellars wine at the Peconic Cellar Door tasting room, where happy hour is from 5-7 p.m.

Sannino Vineyard

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue, sanninovineyard.com

Did you know: Bed and breakfast rooms and suites available overlooking the vines, each visit includes a tasting at the winery down the road.

Scarola Vineyards

4850 Sound Avenue, Mattituck, scarolavineyards.com

Did you know: An original barn from the property’s dairy farm days has been renovated into a bed and breakfast.

Sherwood House Vineyards

1291 Main Road, Jamesport, sherwoodhousevineyards.com

Did you know: Sherwood House features freshly shucked Long Island-grown oysters the first and third Saturday of every month from May–October.

Sparkling Pointe

39750 Middle Road, Southold, sparklingpointe.com

Did you know: One of the most unique wine tasting packages on the twin forks, Sparkling Pointe offers packages to customize a marriage proposal.

Suhru Wines

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue, suhruwines.com

Terra Vite North Fork Winery & Vineyard

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport, terravitevineyard.com

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack, wolffer.com

Did you know: Wölffer blew away the Dan’s Best of the Best competition this year, earning the most votes in every South Fork Wine category.