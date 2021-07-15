Drone Video Shows Sharks Feeding on Bunker Close to Shore

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Local waterman and YouTube vlogger South Fork Salt, aka Tim Regan, posted some exciting drone footage of sharks feeding on a massive school of bunker, or menhaden, just 200 yards offshore today. It’s an impressive look at nature in action.

Disconcertingly, Regan notes, “This is scarily close to shore…”

He posted a similar video (see below) earlier this week on Instagram, noting, “It really is Shark Week. Do not swim near the schooling menhaden.”

From the look of these images, we’d say that’s sound advice.

See more incredible videos of life on the water, and below, from this East End surfcaster and fly fisherman on his South Fork Salt YouTube channel or @southforksalt on Instagram.