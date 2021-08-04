North Fork Summer Fun This Week: August 6, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Head to the North Fork to expand your summer fun. Enjoy live and virtual shows, outdoor activities and art exhibitions this week, starting August 6, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Butterfly Cody at Mattituck Veterans Park

Friday, August 6, 5 p.m.

Bring your blanket or chairs for a warm night of live music. Butterfly Cody plays rockin’ originals and covers.

11280 Peconic Bay Blvd, Mattituck. 631-298-9103, mattituckparkdistrict.org

DJ Spin Diesel at Claudio’s

Friday, August 6, 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy eclectic mixes after the sun goes down at one of North Fork’s most popular indoor-outdoor venues. Claudio’s is known for its fun specialty cocktails and tasty seafood

apps.

111 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-0627, claudios.com

North Fork TV Festival Pitch Forum

Friday, August 6, 11 a.m.

The North Fork TV Festival’s new Pitch Forum will bring emerging creators with new television or digital series at American Beech, providing them with curated project and pitch guidance. Each participating creator will attend the forum with a series concept, treatment and completed pilot screenplay.

300 Main Street, Greenport. northfork.tv

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Aperitivo!

Friday, August 6, 7 p.m.

Each Friday, enjoy a little extra zest with your bubbly at the Terra Vite Winery & Vineyard. Choose from $3 off a glass of wine or an Aperitivo box with one glass of wine and three Italian snacks for $15.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Lobster BBQ Fundraiser

Sunday, August 8, 3 p.m.

Join this fun fundraiser for the Riverhead Elks Club. The $50 ticket includes a whole lobster, half a chicken, shrimp cocktail, beer, wine, soda and more! There will also be a DJ and raffles.

1239 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-729-2027, [email protected]

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Zumba Gold

Saturday, August 7, 9:30 a.m.

Shake and groove to tangy Latin music from the privacy of your living room. The class is suitable for an experienced Zumba-mover, but modifications are available for beginners. Register ahead of time on the Cutchogue New Suffolk Library website.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Gardening with Deer

Tuesday, August 10, 7 p.m.

It can be tricky to maintain annuals, perennials and shrubs when the local deer love to sample your harvest! Learn to create an attractive yard that stays intact even with deer in the neighborhood.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Bill Miller in the Garden

Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m.

View collages and complex arrangements by returning artist Bill Miller, as well as sculptures by Gloria Kisch. Tickets are free and the event is open to the public.

1 Charlies Lane, Shelter Island. diefirmanyc.com

Urbanesque II, NYC

On view through August 22

View these fascinating renderings of New York City through photography, painting and mixed media. The works chosen for Alex Ferrone Gallery focus on the simplicity found in the chaos of city life.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

This Land Is Your Land

On view through October 30

View photos, paintings and maps of the open spaces on Shelter Island. The Shelter Island Historical Society is open from Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

16 South Ferry Avenue, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

