BCRF Honors Stella McCartney at Virtual Symposium

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As Breast Cancer Awareness month hit its midpoint, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) honored Amagansett fashion designer Stella McCartney, OBE, among others at its annual symposium and awards luncheon in a virtual format on Thursday, October 14. McCartney accepted the 2021 Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award from billionaire and fellow Hamptonite Leonard A. Lauder, the event’s honorary chair, via live video in recognition of her dedication and advocacy for breast cancer awareness and research.

Her mother, Linda McCartney, who was a brilliant photographer and the wife of rock legend Paul McCartney, died of breast cancer in 1998.

“I am so incredibly honored to be recognized for our work at Stella raising funds and awareness for breast cancer,” McCartney said, noting her commitment to ending breast cancer, and pointing out that the cause is close to her heart because she lost her mother to the disease. “I’m so proud to stand with BCRF on behalf of all of the mothers, grandmothers, daughters, sisters, aunts and friends, sons, husbands, brothers—everyone that has been impacted by breast cancer,” she continued, adding, “Let’s keep the great work of BCRF going so that nobody ever has to lose another loved one to this awful disease.”

Nearly 1,000 attendees joined the symposium and awards luncheon from around the world to hear directly from esteemed breast cancer experts about the latest strides in research that BCRF is funding, and to honor some of the incredible people making that research possible. The event raised $2.85 million to ensure that, even in the midst of global crisis, BCRF’s international legion of leading scientists can continue their lifesaving work.

The afternoon was co-hosted by actress Rosario Dawson and Tony Award-winning actor Norbert Leo Butz, and featured appearances by Alina Cho, Chelsea Handler, Kinga Lampert, East Hampton’s William Lauder, Wainscott homeowner Aerin Lauder, Marigay McKee and Arlene Taub, among others.

Dame Lesley Fallowfield received the Jill Rose Award for Scientific Excellence.

The event also featured special content directed by actress and stage IV breast cancer thriver Shannen Doherty as part of Lifetime’s Stop Breast Cancer for Life Campaign, in support of BCRF. Along with Doherty, the video included her costars from Lifetime’s feature film List of a Lifetime: Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kwan and Patricia Velasquez.

Based in New York City, BCRF is quite active in the Hamptons, hosting annual fundraisers such as the Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink.

Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org