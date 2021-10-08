Top Five Family Friendly East End Events: October 8–13, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Kids and families will find no shortage of fun things to do in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, October 8–13, 2021. Check out our top five family friendly East End events and a list of reliable, go-to venues that are always worth a visit for folks of all ages.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Among Us Game Night

Friday, October 8, 6 p.m.

Your tweens and teens in grades 5–12 won’t want to miss this in-person opportunity to catch the imposter! Registrants should sign up ahead of time and bring a phone, tablet or computer.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Shakescene! A Midsummer Night’s Dream!

Saturday, October 9, 9:30 a.m.

Your little thespian will relish the opportunity to engage in stage combat, song and dance at the Bay Street Theater. The class will be conducted outside with COVID regulations in place.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Fruit and Vegetable Stamping

Saturday, October 9, 9:30 a.m.

Children ages 3–4 can learn to create art prints using tempera paints. The cost is $20 and you can sign up by phone or email ahead of time.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, [email protected], projectmost.org

Spooky Night Maze at Harbes Orchard

Saturday, October 9, 7-9:30 p.m.

Little haunters of all ages will get a fright out of seeing creepy characters as they try to make their way out of the maze. Admission is $17 per person and you must buy your tickets at the door.

5690 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com/harbes-orchard

Art Through Nature

Wednesday, October 13, 10 a.m.

Your little ones will love to use natural dyes and tools to create an unexpected masterpiece. The cost is $25 per child and be sure to wear something you aren’t afraid to get paint on!

401 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Breitenbach Farms

Fill up on squash, string beans, sweet corn and sunflowers at this North Fork farm stand. And you can’t leave without picking up some favorite family bottled treasures that include local honey, fruit butter and six unique varieties of hot sauce.

460 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-3839, breitenbachfarms.com

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

Your little blossoms will love checking out the flower garden and fall farm stand at Gabrielsen’s Country Farm. Sweet corn, apples, jam and homemade maple syrup are all ready for hungry mouths to sample!

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3257, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Harvest on Fort Pond

If you’re looking for a local secret you can enjoy with your little seafood lovers, check out the delicious outdoor or indoor eating at Harvest on Fort Pond. Adults can enjoy mussels and oysters while kids can feast on pasta and pizza options.

11 S. Emery Street, Montauk. 631-668-5574, harvestfortpond.com

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppies by to explore the current exhibits, which include an Amazon rainforest, clownfish, birds and butterflies. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online and be sure to take advantage of the discount for kiddos under 12.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-209-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Mr. John’s Pancake House

There’s not a kiddo in the Hamptons who doesn’t appreciate a tasty breakfast. Check out their famous sweet or savory crepes, pancakes and omelets. Or you can bring the little ones by for burgers and milkshakes at lunchtime.

721 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2383

Ruschmeyer’s

Hammocks, fire pits and lawn games all beg for families to come to visit. The menu frequently changes and includes things like artisan pizzas and skirt steak.

161 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-288-2877, ruschmeyersmontauk.com

Seven Ponds Orchard

Enjoy a wide variety of apples and berries, as well as a fruit and veggie store. There’s even a playground for kids to romp on after they pick!

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior swingers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

The ferry ride to Shelter Island is an adventure in itself for some, but the Whale’s Tale is the perfect Hamptons day trip for you and your little ones. Enjoy an 18-hole lit mini-golf course, indoor games and an ice cream shop. Meanwhile, parents can relax with espresso, chai tea or smoothies.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Wickham’s Fruit Stand

Your little ones will love picking their own apples at this North Fork favorite. While you’re there, check out the market with freshly baked donuts, cider and pies.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.