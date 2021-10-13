Hamptons Event Highlights This Week: October 16–19, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Plan your days of fun in the Hamptons with these events, including live shows, outdoor activities, art exhibitions and more, October 16–19, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

ARF Pet Food Pantry

Saturday, October 16, noon–3 p.m.

ARF’s food pantry will be accepting donations of pet food, with a need for both wet and dry items for both cats and dogs. Pet food will be distributed at the same time that it’s being collected.

2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Jackie Greene in Concert with Leslie Mendelson

Saturday, October 16, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this bluesy piano and guitar player at one of Hampton’s favorite venues, The Stephen Talkhouse. Opening act Leslie Mendelson is known for her solo, acoustic style, and Jackie Greene requires no introduction.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Glass-Fused Pendants Workshops

Saturday & Sunday, October 16 & 17, 9–10:30 a.m.

If you’ve got an interest in jewelry-making, you won’t want to miss this unique two-day workshop. You’ll learn a series of glass-fusing techniques and create your own pendants or earrings. During the second workshop, you can begin adding colorful jewelry components. Register online ahead of time.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

An Afternoon in Tuscany with Moreno Fruzzetti

Sunday, October 17, 2 p.m.

Moreno Fruzzetti’s virtuosic singing has earned him the honor of “Ambassador of Italian Music to America.” He’ll be performing Italian favorites along with American classics and pop tunes.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

An Afternoon of Music with Cross Island

Sunday, October 17, 3 p.m.

Join the marvelous duet Cross Island, which features Suzanne Mueller on the cello and Elinor Abrams Zayas on the piano, at the Rogers Memorial Library. The performers will play works by J.S. Bach, Antonin Dvorak and others.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. myrml.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Montauk Farmers Market

Friday, October 15, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

If you can bake it, catch, it or grow it, you’ll find it at the Montauk Farmers Market. Masks are required if you’re unvaccinated.

37 Carl Fisher Plaza, Montauk. 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Gentle Yoga

Tuesday, October 19, 10:30 a.m.

Yoga is an amazing practice for those looking for a low-impact way to help with weight loss and stress management. Register on the John Jermain Library website ahead of time and dress for comfort.

631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Impressions at The White Room Gallery

On view through October 31

You won’t want to miss this unique exhibition based on the theme of movement. Works include those of Stuart Yankell, a trained modern painter whose works capture the fluidity of uplifting scenes like beaches and bistros. You’ll also be able to view the tablets and imaginations of artists Sylvie Perrin, Bob, Tabor and Dorothy Ganek.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Picasso in Pollock

On view through October 31

Explore the influence of Picasso on Pollock from the late 1930s to the end of his career. The exhibition is a hybrid of actual works and replicas.

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, stonybrook.edu/pkhouse

