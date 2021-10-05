Get Your Fill of Pumpkin Ale at East End Breweries

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s pumpkin spice season once again, and that should be cause for excitement for more than the coffee drinkers among us. Pumpkin beer has developed into just as big a fall staple and comes in a wide variety of flavor profiles, making each brew unique. If you’re spending the day in the Hamptons or on the North Fork this fall, stop by your local brewery to taste these popular and promising pumpkin ales.

Garden of Even Pumpkin Ale

Garden of Eve Farm Brewery

While families can have a wonderful time picking pumpkins at this local U-Pick farm, the adults can also enjoy pumpkins by the glass. The craft pumpkin ale is refreshing, flavorful and made with homegrown crops. The tasting room is open on weekends through Halloween. (5.7% ABV) 4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com/brewery

Leaf Pile and Leaf Pile Pie

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

A seasonal favorite returns, and this year, it’s brought a friend! The annual Leaf Pile pumpkin ale (5.2% ABV) is brewed with a blend of light and medium crystal malts and a hint of hops to form the foundation of allspice, ginger and crushed cinnamon. Following in the footsteps of its successful predecessor, the limited edition Leaf Pile Pie (8.5% ABV) has been brewed in collaboration with fellow Long Island brewery Root + Branch and is a pastry-style take on the classic ale. It’s bursting with the flavors of Madagascar vanilla beans, cocoa nibs, Vietnamese cinnamon, lactose and brown sugar, with more understated notes, including creamy vanilla frosting, smooth cinnamon, graham cracker crust, subtle cocoa and caramel toffee. Grab a can of each at the Peconic or Greenport tasting room. 42155 Main Road, Peconic. 234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Sugar Skull Pumpkin & Whiskey Barrel Aged Sugar Skull Pumpkin

Jamesport Farm Brewery

Don’t let the name fool you, the Sugar Skull Pumpkin (4.7% ABV) is an atypical pumpkin ale that doesn’t taste like candy. The well-balanced brew isn’t too sweet, too spicy or too squashy — it’s juuuuust right. The fourth edition of its extremely limited edition relative, Whiskey Barrel Aged Sugar Skull Pumpkin (4.7% ABV), is an ale aged in Rough Rider barrels from Long Island Spirits, creating a rich and smoky brew teeming with seasonal flavors, plus the inevitable pop of whiskey. Both are available on tap now, and the classic Sugar Skull can be taken to-go in a growler or can four-pack. 5873 Sound Avenue, Northville. 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

Long Ireland Pumpkin Ale

Long Ireland Beer Company

The classic ale returns each fall, available through November, offering fall flavors and aromas, plus plenty of pumpkin spice goodness. The added caramel and smoky malts lend to this beautifully balanced favorite. What could make this popular pumpkin ale even better? It’s available as a slushy! (5% ABV) 817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-403-4303, longirelandbrewing.com

Pumpkin Ale & Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Montauk Brewing Company

Capturing the essence of autumn in Montauk, the Pumpkin Ale (5.7% ABV) hits the spiciness level just right, blending wonderfully with subtle hop aromas. It’s only available through October, so grab a case and hit the beach while the East End enjoys its short-lived season of being not overcrowded but not freezing either. Even more limited than that is the new Imperial Pumpkin Ale (8% ABV), an Ocean Series brew made in collaboration with Bulleit Bourbon. This revved-up version of the classic seasonal ale is brewed in 10-year Bulleit Bourbon barrels to enhance the flavor. 62 South Erie Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-8471, montaukbrewingco.com

Butternut the Hutt

North Fork Brewing Company

Pumpkins, yams, butternut squashes — Butternut the Hutt (5.7% ABV) is a cornucopia of fall flavors and seasonal spices. The ingredients were locally sourced from Schmitt’s Farm in Riverhead and hand-roasted by the brewers. Those in search of a sweeter experience should look no further than the Dark Side of the Maple (6% ABV), an American porter flowing with fresh maple syrup. Both are offered on tap and to-go. 24 East 2nd Street, Suite A, Riverhead. 631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com

Camp Hero Haunted Pumpkin Ale

Peconic County Brewing

Many know the eerie tales of the mysterious Camp Hero in Montauk, but what they may not know, is that the ghostly essence of the area has been captured and distilled in a medium-bodied pumpkin ale available in Riverhead. It’s brimming with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and possibly ectoplasm. (6.2% ABV) 221 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-740-9797, peconiccountybrewing.com

Incarnation Pumpkin Spice

Tradewinds Brewing Company

With a can design as enticing as the Incarnation Pumpkin Spice, it appears you can judge a few books by their cover — delicious fall flavors are practically bursting out of the packaging. This is the latest reincarnation of the original John Harvards Pumpkin Spice Ale that was first brewed way back in 1997. Head to the Riverhead tasting room for a cool glass of this refreshing pumpkin/yam ale and grab a case for home. (5.2% ABV) 70 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-591-3466, tradewindsbrewing.com

Hampton Pumpkin

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.

Infused with nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger and seasonal flair, this medium-bodied pumpkin/yam beer makes for a delightful way to enjoy a gorgeous fall day in the Hamptons. For the full experience, head to the tasting room for a glass served with a cinnamon sugar rim — yum! (4.24% ABV) 220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewingco.com

Three Pumpkin Beers Coming Soon

übergeek Brewing Company