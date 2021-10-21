Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s still plenty of fun and exciting things to do in the Hamptons this week, October 22–28, 2021, so peruse these highlights and plan accordingly!

LIVE SHOWS

Robyn Hitchcock at WHBPAC

Friday, October 22, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a lovely evening with Robyn Hitchock, one of England’s longest-performing contemporary singers-songwriters, at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Hitchcock has recorded almost 20 albums that combine folk music with psychedelia. He plays harmonica, piano and bass guitar.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Dr. K’s Motown Revue

Saturday, October 23, 8 p.m.

Dr. K’s Motown Revue will take the Bay Street Theater audience on a genuine journey of the Motown sound that will have you singing along with every beloved hit. Tickets are $35.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Behind Closed Doors: A Frank Discussion About Abuse in Our Community

Sunday, October 24, 4 p.m.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Retreat and Sag Harbor Cinema are shining a light on issues prevalent right here on the East End. Engage in an insightful panel discussion and watch a screening of George Cukor’s 1944 psychological thriller Gaslight, which was the first work to give a name to a practice that’s long been used for manipulation and abuse. Reservations are required.

90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0010, sagharborcinema.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

East Hampton Rotary’s Fill a Truck Food Drive

Saturday, October 23, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to donate items to the hungry in the community. Suggested items include pasta, sauces, canned veggies and rice. Make sure your items aren’t expired before you bring them.

120 Main Street, East Hampton. facebook.com/easthamptonrotaryclub

East Hampton Fall Craft and Food Festival

Saturday & Sunday, October 23 & 24, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Enjoy live entertainment, a family kid zone with rock climbing wall and outdoor sports clinic, local exhibitors, tons of tasty food and more at this fun fall festival.

Herrick Park, Newtown Lane, East Hampton. easthamptonchamber.com

The Maize at Fairview Farm at Mecox

Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Explore this year’s challenging Maize — eight acres of corn with two miles of paths, including raised areas with spectacular views of the farm and nearby water — then try your skill at the corn cannon, peruse the produce market and bake shop and, of course, head into the pumpkin patch to pick yourself a winner. There’s a map of the corn maze on the farm’s website, if you feel like planning your speedrun strats ahead of time.

19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Memoir Writing to Heal Our Communities, Spirits and Land

Thursday, October 28, 6:30 p.m.

Attend via Zoom to tell your story or just listen to those that need telling. Farmers, environmental activists and students will all come together to give a voice and find solutions for a more sustainable world.

296 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour of The Watermill Center

Friday, October 22, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Enjoy this guided tour of The Watermill Center that includes a beautifully curated art collection as well as carefully manicured grounds and an extensive library. Advanced registration is required.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, [email protected], watermillcenter.org

Impression at The White Room Gallery

On view through October 31

Don’t miss this unique autumn Hamptons exhibition, the theme of which is movement. Works include pieces by Stuart Yankell, who brings to life things like beaches and bistros. Add to that the abstracts of Sylvie Perrin, the seascape photographs of Bob Tabor and the dreamy canvases of Dorothy Ganek and you’ve got a reason to get out for the afternoon.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Joel Meyerowitz: Aftermath

On view through November 7

In the aftermath of September 11, 2001, only one photographer was granted unimpeded access to Ground Zero. These 40 images were drawn from the photos and designed to inspire reflection.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.