Who Wants to Stay in Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment?

Sarah Jessica Parker in Carrie Bradshaw's Sex and the City Airbnb apartment
In celebration of the upcoming release of the HBO Max original And Just Like That..., the highly-anticipated new chapter of Sex and the City, Amagansett’s Sarah Jessica Parker is listing Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment (and closet) on Airbnb, in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Brothers Consumer Products.

Carrie Bradshaw's epic closet is yours in her Sex and the City Airbnb apartment!
The doors to Carrie Bradshaw’s New York City brownstone will be open to hopeless romantics who can sip cosmopolitans, type pensively at their laptops and chat with friends on a circa-2000 cordless phone at Carrie’s Upper East Side apartment. For the first time ever, guests will enjoy unique access to the style icon’s closet, alongside fab and friendship-centric experiences like brunch in Chelsea and a fashion-focused photoshoot.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Carrie Bradshaw's Sex and the City Airbnb apartment
Parker will host two, one-night stays for up to two guests each on November 12 and 13 for only $23 a night in honor of the 23 years since viewers were first introduced to the fashion-forward character and her friends.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy,” said Parker. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.” To celebrate Carrie’s return to television, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum in Harlem.

Carrie Bradshaw's Airbnb apartment styled after Sex and the City
And Just Like That..., which will include 10 30-minute episodes, is currently in production and due for release on HBO later this year. SJP’s costars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) will return, along with some new friends, but Hamptons resident Kim Cattrall will not be back as Samantha Jones due to personal issues with the other cast members.

