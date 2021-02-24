Cynthia Nixon Headlines Hilarious Heist Podcast

South o’ the Highway

Montauk’s Cynthia Nixon is among the stars of Audible’s Hot White Heist, a new comedy fiction podcast about an LGBTQIA+ group that plans a sperm bank heist.

The podcast, which will debut June 17 and run for six half-hour episodes, is directed by Alan Cumming and features Nixon, Mj RodriguezCheyenne JacksonJonathan BaileyJane Lynch, Abbi Jacobson, Peppermint, Margaret Cho, Bianca Del Rio, Shannon Woodward, Stephanie Beatriz and Brian McCook.

The production is notable for its mostly queer cast. Nixon will soon be seen in the Sex and the City reboot opposite East Hampton’s Sarah Jessica Parker.

