What to Do in the Hamptons: November 11–18, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Plan days of fun and adventure in the Hamptons, including live shows, art exhibitions and more with our weekly event highlights for November 11–18, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Southampton Veterans Day Parade and Service

Thursday, November 11, 10:45 a.m.

The Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events will be holding its annual Veterans Day Parade and Service in Agawam Park, weather permitting. Otherwise, the service will be held in the Southampton Cultural Center. A short parade kicks off the event from the First Presbyterian Church, down Jobs Lane, leading into the park. The guest speaker is Rod Lubold, a veteran of the Afghanistan War who served in the United States Army for 23 years as a combat pilot.

Southampton. 631-283-0247 ext.231

Cristina Fontanelli Veterans Day Tribute

Thursday & Friday, November 11–12

Claude’s Restaurant at Southampton Inn is hosting a special ceremony and musical performance at the flagpole outside the inn on Thursday at 5 p.m. As the flag is lowered by Southampton Mayor Jesse Warren, Award-winning Broadway and opera singer Cristina Fontanelli will perform. Next, a local vet will be honored with a plaque recognizing their hard-fought survival at Vietnam’s infamous Hamburger Hill, followed by a patriotic cabaret show and dinner from 6–9 p.m. Veterans who can’t attend the Thursday dinner show can enjoy a repeat performance on Friday.

91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

JB Smoove

Saturday, November 13, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to see JB Smoove, the famous comedian and actor from the HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm. He also hosted three seasons of the hit show Four Courses with JB Smoove.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631- 288-1500, whbpac.org

Jewelry Design Workshop at Art Studio Hamptons

Monday, November 15, 5-6:30 p.m.

If you’ve got an eye for accessories, you won’t want to miss a unique opportunity to learn important techniques, including creating ear wires, making chains and designing clasps. Cutting and fusing glass are also part of the creative fun.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. artstudiohamptons.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Montauk Playhouse Veterans Day Flag Ceremony

Thursday, November 11, 11 a.m.

The Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation invites vets and the community to its annual Veterans Day flag ceremony at the Suzanne Koch Gosman Flagpole Garden at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center. The event features the raising of the flag, a wreath laying ceremony by local Boy Scouts and Brownie troops, and remarks by MPCCF Chairman Perry B. Duryea III.

240 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org

VIRTUAL ACTIVITIES

Essential Oils For Immunity

Friday, November 12, 2 p.m.

Join Dr. Dragone as she discusses which essential oils can work to boost your immune system. Register ahead of time and a Zoom link will be sent to you 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Peconic Land Trust Book Club

Thursday, November 18, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to discuss The View From Lazy Point: A Natural Year in an Unnatural World by Carl Safina. You can register ahead of time on Zoom.

296 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Paul Thek: Interior/Landscape at the Watermill Center

Saturday, November 13, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to view the sculpture, paintings and landscapes of Paul Thek. The artist’s work has been on display at The Whitney Museum, the Carnegie Museum of Art and The Hammer Museum. There is also a permanent selection at The Watermill Center.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, [email protected], watermillcenter.org

Maren Hassinger at Dia Bridgehampton

On view through May 2022

If you’re looking for a different kind of art exhibition, you won’t want to miss this unique collection of fabric panels and bush sculptures by Maren Hassinger, whose work spans five decades. Hassinger lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook East Hampton in the 1990s.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org

90 Years: Selections From the Permanent Collection

On view through January 2, 2022

Don’t miss your chance to view paintings, sculptures and photographs showcasing 90 years of Guild Hall’s presentation of the work of East End artists. Guild Hall’s permanent collection began in 1931 when Mrs. Lorenzo E. Woodhouse dedicated the space as a cultural arts center.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, [email protected], guildhall.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.