What to Do in the Hamptons: November 11–18, 2021

Plan days of fun and adventure in the Hamptons, including live shows, art exhibitions and more with our weekly event highlights for November 11–18, 2021.
LIVE SHOWS
Southampton Veterans Day Parade and Service
Thursday, November 11, 10:45 a.m.
The Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events will be holding its annual Veterans Day Parade and Service in Agawam Park, weather permitting. Otherwise, the service will be held in the Southampton Cultural Center. A short parade kicks off the event from the First Presbyterian Church, down Jobs Lane, leading into the park. The guest speaker is Rod Lubold, a veteran of the Afghanistan War who served in the United States Army for 23 years as a combat pilot.
Southampton. 631-283-0247 ext.231
Cristina Fontanelli Veterans Day Tribute
Thursday & Friday, November 11–12
Claude’s Restaurant at Southampton Inn is hosting a special ceremony and musical performance at the flagpole outside the inn on Thursday at 5 p.m. As the flag is lowered by Southampton Mayor Jesse Warren, Award-winning Broadway and opera singer Cristina Fontanelli will perform. Next, a local vet will be honored with a plaque recognizing their hard-fought survival at Vietnam’s infamous Hamburger Hill, followed by a patriotic cabaret show and dinner from 6–9 p.m. Veterans who can’t attend the Thursday dinner show can enjoy a repeat performance on Friday.
91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com
JB Smoove
Saturday, November 13, 8 p.m.
Don’t miss your chance to see JB Smoove, the famous comedian and actor from the HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm. He also hosted three seasons of the hit show Four Courses with JB Smoove.
76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631- 288-1500, whbpac.org
Jewelry Design Workshop at Art Studio Hamptons
Monday, November 15, 5-6:30 p.m.
If you’ve got an eye for accessories, you won’t want to miss a unique opportunity to learn important techniques, including creating ear wires, making chains and designing clasps. Cutting and fusing glass are also part of the creative fun.
96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. artstudiohamptons.com
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Montauk Playhouse Veterans Day Flag Ceremony
Thursday, November 11, 11 a.m.
The Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation invites vets and the community to its annual Veterans Day flag ceremony at the Suzanne Koch Gosman Flagpole Garden at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center. The event features the raising of the flag, a wreath laying ceremony by local Boy Scouts and Brownie troops, and remarks by MPCCF Chairman Perry B. Duryea III.
240 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org
VIRTUAL ACTIVITIES
Essential Oils For Immunity
Friday, November 12, 2 p.m.
Join Dr. Dragone as she discusses which essential oils can work to boost your immune system. Register ahead of time and a Zoom link will be sent to you 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.
159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
Peconic Land Trust Book Club
Thursday, November 18, 6 p.m.
Don’t miss your chance to discuss The View From Lazy Point: A Natural Year in an Unnatural World by Carl Safina. You can register ahead of time on Zoom.
296 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
Paul Thek: Interior/Landscape at the Watermill Center
Saturday, November 13, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to view the sculpture, paintings and landscapes of Paul Thek. The artist’s work has been on display at The Whitney Museum, the Carnegie Museum of Art and The Hammer Museum. There is also a permanent selection at The Watermill Center.
39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, [email protected], watermillcenter.org
Maren Hassinger at Dia Bridgehampton
On view through May 2022
If you’re looking for a different kind of art exhibition, you won’t want to miss this unique collection of fabric panels and bush sculptures by Maren Hassinger, whose work spans five decades. Hassinger lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook East Hampton in the 1990s.
23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org
90 Years: Selections From the Permanent Collection
On view through January 2, 2022
Don’t miss your chance to view paintings, sculptures and photographs showcasing 90 years of Guild Hall’s presentation of the work of East End artists. Guild Hall’s permanent collection began in 1931 when Mrs. Lorenzo E. Woodhouse dedicated the space as a cultural arts center.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, [email protected], guildhall.org
