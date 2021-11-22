Gym Tech Helps Hamptonites Create Their Home Gym 

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Premier fitness equipment sales and service company Gym Tech has been allowing fitness gurus and those just trying to stay fit to bring the workout to the comfort of their home for more than 22 years at showrooms across Long Island, including in Southampton.

Randy King, who has been serving the Hamptons for 27 years and is considered an expert when it comes to exercise equipment, brought an extra layer of passion when he joined the team this fall at the Southampton Gym Tech that wants to help Hampton part-time and full-time residents create their perfect home gym.

What drew King, along with his colleagues like Southampton Gym Tech owner Sal Strazzeri, was a passion for fitness, and helping customers improve their fitness, and intrigue with the design of the machines.

“I was intrigued by the different types and how many machines there were,” says King, who also owns Shinnecock Functional Fitness — an East End rubber flooring sales/install company. “Fitness is a way of life for some people, and it should be taken seriously. The tools necessary to get you physically fit to where you want to be can run the gamut, from something as simple as an exercise band to some of the most bio-mechanically advanced machines available.”

Gym Tech sells treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes, step climbers, indoor cycling machines, rowing machines, free weights and much more. Part of the process that goes into deciding what machine is best for the customer, King says, is efficient use of time.

“We only sell the best here,” King notes. “We understand that our clientele has limited time when they’re out here on Eastern Long Island and a lot of time is spent dealing with vacation homes, and there’s limited time for everybody. So, you want to maximize your workout and use the best machines possible that will get you physically fit. Not only is it important to maximize time, but it is also wise to maximize space at a time when going to a public gym may not be the safest, or most comfortable, option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We take the needs from the ground up, literally from the rubber gym flooring, up,” King says. “We consider the room itself. Is the room laid out nicely to accommodate what your vision is for your home gym? Where are the windows at? Where are the closets at? Are there floor outlets in the room to mitigate any tripping hazards with cords?” The design/layout process we provide includes, but is not limited to floor space, ceiling heights, lighting, mirrors, TV placement, AV options and, equally as important, the wall colors, ceiling colors and the flooring type and color. Once we can determine all of these factors, we then provide back to the client a scaled layout in 2D and 3D format.”

Gym Tech has earned the reputation as the go-to company with the architects, interior designers and contractors servicing the Long Island residential and commercial fitness community for both its design capabilities and the brands it carries such as Precor, True, Hoist, Octane, Star Trac, Stairmaster and Ecore rubber flooring along with all the accessories to make them a one-stop shopping experience.

Gym Tech has locations in Southampton, Woodbury, Greenwich, NYC and New Jersey to service both residential and commercial clients

To learn more about Gym Tech, visit gymtechfitness.com