Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The first three episodes of a new Hamptons-set limited series, The Shrink Next Door, based on the true story of a twisted patient/doctor relationship, as chronicled in a 2019 Wondery podcast of the same name, aired on Apple TV+ this Thursday, November 11. (Watch the trailer above.)

Officially released on Friday, the dark comedy stars People‘s recently announced Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd and funnyman Will Ferrell as, respectively, Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf and Martin Markowitz, a psychiatrist and his wealthy but weak-willed patient. In both The Shrink Next Door podcast and series—and in real life—Herschkopf takes advantage of the vulnerable Markowitz, convincing him to essentially hand over control of his life and money to him, including Markowitz’s luxury home in Southampton.

The relationship, which begins as very helpful for Markowitz, who is fighting crippling anxiety and boundary issues, continues over decades as Herschkopf becomes an increasingly insidious presence in his patient’s life until the bamboozled and broken Markowitz decides to fight back. Viewers get to see the story unfold from the beginning while also getting glimpses of the future that awaits Markowitz.

Journalist Joe Nocera created his The Shrink Next Door podcast after discovering the story when he and his wife attended one of Herschkopf’s parties.

The Shrink Next Door was developed by Georgia Pritchett, while Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz direct. Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision, Mrs. Fletcher) plays Markowitz’s tough and protective sister. She previously worked with Ferrell in the cult comedies Step Brothers (2008) and Anchorman (2004).

New episodes of The Shrink Next Door will be released on Fridays on Apple TV+, with Episode 4 streaming next Friday, November 19.