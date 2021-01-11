Don’t Miss Elizabeth Olsen in ‘WandaVision’ on Jan. 15

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Montauk regular Elizabeth Olsen is about to reprise her role as Wanda “Scarlet Witch” Maximoff in the Disney+ series, WandaVision, this Friday, January 15.

Olsen has so far played a supporting role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. WandaVision is her first truly starring role in the huge franchise, alongside Paul Bettany‘s Vision character.

Details on WandaVision‘s plot have been scarce, with trailers and promo videos seeing Olsen and Bettany’s characters in various sitcom scenes. Each episode is a take on a different era of TV sitcom, starting with the ’50s. From the tantalizing tidbits in each trailer, it seems Wanda has been placed in some kind of alternate reality or simulation she’s not aware she’s in—or is unwilling to question her new circumstances, she has lost love Vision back.

Watch the trailer above, and see the first two episodes of WandaVision on Friday, January 15 on Disney+.