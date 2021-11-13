Podcast: Dan Talks with Dava Sobel, Bestselling Author

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Episode 53: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Dava Sobel — bestselling author, Guggenheim Fellowship Award winner and Pulitzer nominee. They discuss her books, career and life in the Hamptons where she has lived for more than 30 years. Her seminal work, Longitude, is about the man who, in the 18th century, invented the first device to enable mariners to determine their longitude at sea. Currently, she is the poetry editor for Scientific American magazine.

