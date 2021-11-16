Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Reality star Kenya Moore shut down Southamptonite Ramona Singer‘s not-so-nice behavior while filming Peacock’s much-anticipated Real Housewives spinoff mashup series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, in Turks and Caicos this summer.

“In the beginning, she just seemed to be very rude. She cursed at me within 30 minutes of meeting her,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said of her New York City counterpart in an exclusive interview with Page Six. “I’m not going to get along with someone who is just so blatantly disrespectful,” Moore continued, noting that she is “not the girl to be disrespectful with.”

Luckily for the former Miss USA, there were plenty of women she got along with swimmingly in the Caribbean — including longtime “0” bestie Cynthia Bailey, Sag Harbor’s Luann de Lesseps (RHONY), Kyle Richards (RHOBH), and Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga (RHONJ).

Watch the trailer below for a preview of the messy moments and madness. This is a show people will be talking about, and it’s clear our local ladies are doing what they can to grab the spotlight—no matter how badly they might regret it in the morning.

This is how Peacock describes what seems guaranteed to be its next hit show: For the first time in “Real Housewives” history, iconic franchise members from coast-to-coast will unite on a luxurious getaway filled with unexpected friendships, fun in the sun and plenty of drama. The ladies jet off to Turks and Caicos for an epic vacation packed with private jets, glamorous yachts, scenic excursions, a full-time concierge, a visit to the infamous Conch Shack and a TikTok shared around the world.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip—or UGT, or is it RHUGT (better get used to it)—was scheduled to begin airing on Peacock this Thursday, November 18, but the streaming service dropped the first three episodes early in a surprise move on Monday. The announcement coincided with an exclusive, in-person, yacht-themed event for press and superfans in Malibu, CA. It included a Q&A session featuring Bailey, Moore, Richards, Giudice and Gorga, and moderated by TV personality and celeb stylist Brad Goreski.

Also at the event, soap star and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Eileen Davidson made a surprise appearance to reveal the first-ever Days of our Lives holiday movie, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, and Kyle Richards presented a first look at the upcoming Peacock Original holiday movie, The Housewives of the North Pole starring Richards and actress Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces), streaming Thursday, December 9.

Unfortunately, Ramona was not in attendance to stir things up.

Watch the first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock now, and find new episodes every Thursday.