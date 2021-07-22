Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Rumors that continue to spread claim Southampton’s Ramona Singer is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons, which she has denied. Chatter also suggests that her arguments about race relations and politics with Eboni K. Williams have caused the reality show’s ratings to plummet to an all-time low, and the reunion show to be postponed.

But none of it is slowing down Singer’s social life. On July 10, she attended the Samuel Waxman Cancer Foundation’s return of the biggest charity event of the summer, The Hamptons Happening, at the Bridgehampton home of event committee members Maria Fishel and Kenneth Fishel.

On July 14, Singer was spotted at fellow Southamptonite Jean Shafiroff‘s celebration of Bastille Day at Michael’s New York, where sources told South O’ the Highway the reality star is excelling in real estate.

In related news, Radar Online reports that Bridgehampton’s RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel wants to return to the Bravo show as a behind-the-scenes producer, not a cast member, to save its suffering ratings. It could work, but—you heard it right here—putting Frankel back in front of the camera would DEFINITELY work.