Learn to make Highway Restaurant chef de cuisine Justin Finney‘s autumn farro salad with this helpful recipe. Try it for a tasty side dish on Thanksgiving!

Ingredients:

4 cup Farro (cooked)

1 Delicata squash

1 cup Pomegranate seeds

1/4 cup Mint (chopped)

1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

1/2 cup Apple cider vinegar

1 tsp Salt

1 tbsp Honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

11/2 cup Grapeseed oil

Apple Cider Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Method:

For the vinaigrette: Combine the first four ingredients in a mixing bowl. Then, with a whisk, slowly emulsify the grapeseed oil to make the vinaigrette.

Next, in a medium saucepan, cook 1 cup. of farro in 3 cups of water. When all the water is gone, the farro should be done. Set aside and let cool.

In a 350-degree oven, toast your pumpkin seeds. I like to toss the seeds in some olive oil and salt before toasting.

Then cut the delicata squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Cut the squash into half moon shapes, toss in salt, pepper and olive oil.

Spread the squash evenly on a sheet tray and roast in the oven for 15–20 minutes.

The key to this salad is to have everything at room temperature. Minutes before you are ready to serve, combine all of your ingredients.

~This recipe comes to us courtesy of Highway Restaurant in Wainscott, highwayrestaurant.com