Showtime’s ‘Three Women’ Films at Peeko Oysters in New Suffolk

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Peeko Oysters in New Suffolk turned into a film set last Tuesday, October 26 for the new Showtime series Three Women, starring Shailene Woodley, reports The Suffolk Times.

Adding to the long list of shows and movies filmed on the East End of Long Island, New Suffolk’s First Street became a movie location surrounded by vans and trucks, including a Movie Kitchen truck in the parking lot of Case’s Place.

Three Women is an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo‘s debut non-fiction book of the same name that was published in 2019 and became a huge hit, opening at number one on The New York Times Bestseller list. The book follows the lives of three women from different backgrounds and in different parts of the United States—each with a complex sex life and the emotions that come with it.

The book follows Lina (played by Glow and Masters of Sex star Betty Gilphin), a suburban mom in Indiana who’s life took a turn after she was raped as a teen; Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a 17-year-old high schooler in North Dakota who had an affair with her married English teacher; and Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a successful restaurant owner in the Northeast whose husband enjoys watching her have sexual encounters with men and women outside their marriage.

We can assume New Suffolk and Peeko Oysters are part of Sloane’s story, though that’s purely informed speculation.

The show also adds Taddeo as a character with a changed name: Woodley, in her third series regular role (including The Secret Life of an American Teenager and HBO’s Big Little Lies), plays Gia, a writer whose life is changed by the relationships she forms with the three “ordinary” women she eventually persuades to tell their stories. Woodley also serves as executive producer of the series.

The show also features Lola Kirke, whose sister Jemima Kirke filmed Girls in Greenport, Blair Underwood and Ravi Patel, to name a few.

In her real life, Taddeo wrote Three Women over eight years, embedding herself in the life of each woman and driving across the country six times in the process.

Showtime committed to adapting the book during the same month it was published in July of 2019.