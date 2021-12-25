Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

CNN anchor and former Quiogue homeowner Anderson Cooper and his pal Andy Cohen of Amagansett will return to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on Friday, December 31 at 8 p.m.

Back for their fifth year together, Cooper and Cohen will bid 2021 adieu and usher in 2022 live from Times Square. At 12:30 a.m., the good friends will pass the baton to CNN’s Don Lemon of Sag Harbor, along with Alisyn Camerota and comedian Dulce Sloan, who will continue the celebration in New Orleans as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year.

The program will also feature CNN correspondents at celebrations across the country, including CNN’s Stephanie Elam from a Las Vegas dance party, Randi Kaye in Key West, Chloe Melas and others.

Pop superstar and East End visitor Katy Perry will headline the program from her new Las Vegas Residency titled PLAY at Resorts World in Las Vegas, along with many other special guest stars throughout the night, including William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri and many more.

Cooper and Cohen hosted last year’s Times Square celebration on New Year’s Eve, sans crowds, and ended up tossing back shots of tequila. We look forward to seeing what the unpredictable duo will do to surprise us this year!