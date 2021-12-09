Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons are decked with fun holiday events and activities, and plenty of other things to do this week, December 11–16, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Polar Bear Plunge to Benefit Heart of the Hamptons

Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m.

Southampton’s most highly anticipated event of the year, the Polar Bear Plunge, is back live and in-person at Coopers Beach! All proceeds will directly benefit Heart of the Hamptons’ year-round food pantry and assistance programs that currently serve more than 1,400 families in the Town of Southampton. This year’s goal is to raise $350,000.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. 631-283-6415, heartofthehamptons.org

Holidays at the Hangar

Saturday, December 11, noon-4 p.m.

Come to the East Hampton Airport and get some special gifts for the upcoming holidays all locally sourced and handmade from one of their 20-plus vendors. Santa will pay a surprise visit for some special photo time. This will be a fabulous event to start off the holiday season!

173 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2202, soundaircraftservices.com

Santa Claus Is Coming to Sag Harbor

Saturday, December 11, 4 p.m.

Join your fellow holiday celebrants as you meet at the windmill on Long Wharf. Santa will parade down Main Street and offer visits and photo ops by the windmill from 4–6 p.m.

8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0011, sagharborchamber.com

The Beatles’ White Album Live! with The Moondogs

Saturday, December 11, 8 p.m.

Having been faithfully covering the music of The Beatles for decades, The Moondogs in their current lineup performed their first live concert at Bay Street Theater in 2014, celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ 1964 arrival to the United States. Now they’re back for the holiday season! Tickets are $30.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

The Nutcracker at WHBPAC

Saturday, December 11 & Sunday, December 12

Join Clara as her beloved nutcracker doll turns into a prince and takes her on a journey to an enchanted wonderland forest and into the Land of the Sweets, where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and many more beloved characters. Capture the holiday spirit and watch this year’s Peconic Ballet Theatre production of The Nutcracker. Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center showtimes are Saturday at noon and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at noon and 5 p.m.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

By Hand Artists’ Holiday Gift Show

Saturday & Sunday, December 11 & 12, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Don’t miss the 22nd annual celebration of this charming local shopping event. If you’re tired of purchasing the same old gifts for family, teachers or friends, check out the unique options available at Ashawagh Hall. They include fused glass, knits, wood crafts and original jewelry. Admission is free.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-267-6554, ashawagh-hall.org

Wreath Making Workshop

Sunday, December 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Weave in some holiday cheer with this crafting event sponsored by the Peconic Land Trust. Locally grown greens, flowers and berries will all be used to enhance your one-of-a-kind wreath design. Of course, you can bring your own ribbons, lights and other decorative items to really give your creation its own spice. The cost is $40 and includes materials as well as light refreshments. The event will happen rain or shine.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Winter Workshop: Bakery Demo

Thursday, December 16, 6 p.m.

Join the head baker at Amber Waves Farm as she demonstrates how the experts grow and grind wheat to create their famous whole wheat pie crust. The $75 registration fee includes a tour of the kitchen, a pie to take home and lite snacks.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Winter Holidays on Long Island Video Submission Contest

Through January 2

The East Hampton Library is inviting you to submit a short film of your favorite Long Island holiday tradition. Whether it’s ice skating, baking or shaking it up at a local tree lighting, you’ll get to share it with other Long Island dwellers. The winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. Sign up ahead of time online to be a part of the action.

631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Peter Campus: When The Hurly Burly’s Done

On view through February 27

Taking advantage of the solitude provided by recent events, photographer Peter Campus positioned his camera around the shores of Shinnecock Bay, not far from his home in Patchogue. The six works that resulted invite the viewer into a natural world of beauty and expression.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

