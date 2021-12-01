Join Holiday Hop Bar Crawl in Downtown Riverhead This Friday

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A new, multicultural bar crawl is set to kick off in Downtown Riverhead this Friday, December 3.

The Riverhead Business Improvement District (BID) will host the holiday-themed bar hop event in partnership with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Discover Long Island, and Vee Media. Dubbed the Holiday Hop, organizers are encouraging bar crawl attendees to “wear whatever holiday gear you’ve got.”

“The Holiday Hop bar crawl is the first of its kind for downtown,” Kristy Verity, executive director of the Riverhead BID. “Riverhead is a melting pot of culture, and we’re highly focused on embracing diversity in new and fun ways. This crawl invites people to share their traditions and say cheers to all ethnic, racial, and religious groups.”

Bar crawlers will participate in a scavenger hunt and take selfies to check in to each of the four locations along the route: Montauk Distilling Co., North Fork Brewing Company, Tradewinds Brewing Company and Peconic County Brewing. Participating in the scavenger hunt will earn attendees raffle tickets for chances to win gift card prizes.

The ticketed event begins at River Walk Bar & Grille at 6 p.m., then a shuttle will bring attendees to each of the locations, where there will be food and drink specials available until 9 p.m. There will also be after-parties at Digger’s Ales N’ Eats, which will have a live band performing; River Walk Bar & Grille, which will have a DJ that night; and Craft’D, which will offer food and drink specials.

Tickets are $14.99 for general admission or $19.99 in person on the day of the event. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless.

To learn more, visit downtownriverhead.org.

This originally appeared in Long Island Press