The East End is widely considered to be an artists’ haven — a place where art can flourish in all its forms and where performance and visual artists can find inspiration everywhere they look. Key to many artists’ success is the presence of contemporaries who inspire them to push their art to new heights, and where better to find a bit of aspirational competition than the Dan’s Best of the Best contest?

As voted in the 2020 contest, these are the East End’s champion artists and artisans in categories ranging from music and photography to jewelry design and hair styling. Will your vote help them secure yet another victory, or crown another winner in their place? It’s your choice to make, but you’d better make it soon!

The clock is ticking fast, with only one week left to vote in the 2021 Best of the Best contest. You’ve got until Friday, December 31 at 11:59 p.m. to cast your votes once per day at DansBOTB.com. Get voting!

Alicia Cook

Best Hair Colorist: Hamptons

Best Hair Stylist: Hamptons

34 Hill St, Southampton. 631-377-3555, revolvehair.com

Bay Street Theater

Best Theater/Performing Arts Center: Hamptons

1 Bay St, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Common Ground Jewelry

Best Jewelry Store: North Fork

29 Front St, Greenport. commongroundjewelry.com

Daniel Pollera

Best Artist: Dan’s BOTB Hall of Fame

danielpollera.com

Dorene Phillips

Best Groomer: North Fork

Peconic. 917-854-5581

Dream Windows & Interiors

Best Interior Design: North Fork

29 Montauk Hwy, Westhampton. 631-325-5900, dreamwindowsandinteriors.com

Garden of Silver

Best Jewelry Store: Hamptons

124 Main St, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, gardenofsilver.com

Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks

Best Local Band: Dan’s BOTB Hall of Fame

genecasey.com

Guild Hall

Best Museum: Hamptons

158 Main St, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Hallockville Museum Farm

Best Museum: North Fork

6038 Sound Ave, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Hildreth’s Home Goods

Best Interior Design: Hamptons

51 Main St, Southampton. 631-283-2300, hildreths.com

Home Staging by SPC

Best Home Stager: Hamptons

870 Marconi Ave, Ronkonkoma. 631-878-6143, stagingbyspc.com

In the Groove

Best Local Band: North Fork

inthegroove.band

Isabelle Haran-Leonardi

Best Artist: North Fork

Greenport. novaconstellatiogallery.com

Ivy League Flowers & Gifts

Best Florist: North Fork

56475 NY-25, Southold. 631-765-6500, ivyleagueflowersandgifts.com

Kat O’Neill

Best Artist: Hamptons

katoneillgallery.com

La Carezza Salon

Best Pedicurist: Hamptons

45 Windmill Ln, Southampton. 631-283-7683, lacarezza.com

Lynn Blue Band

Best Local Band: Hamptons

lynnbluemusic.com

Monica Zuniga

Best Manicurist: Hamptons

1A Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-6400, salonxavier.com

Nancy Atlas

Best Local Musician: Hamptons

Best Local Musician: Dan’s BOTB Hall of Fame

Sag Harbor. nancyatlas.com

New Life Crisis

Best Local Band: Dan’s BOTB Hall of Fame

paul-mahos.com

North Fork Community Theatre

Best Theater Group: North Fork

2700 Old Sound Ave, Mattituck. 631-298-4500, nfct.com

Raquel at Gabriel Loren

Best Hair Colorist: North Fork

215 Howell Ave, Riverhead. 631-727-4247, riverheadsalon.com

Sag Harbor Florist

Best Florist: Hamptons

3 Bay St, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1400, sagharborflorist.net

Salon 48

Best Hair Stylist: North Fork

43375 County Rd 48, Southold. 631-765-5624

Sarah Conway

Best Local Musician

Montauk

Special Effects Salon & Spa

Best Manicurist: North Fork

Best Pedicurist: North Fork

455 Main St, Greenport. 631-477-2265, specialeffectssalonandtea.com

Stacy Wickham Photography

Best Photographer: Hamptons

Best Photographer: North Fork

631-680-3325, stacywickham.com

Styled and Sold

Best Home Stager: North Fork

28 Pin Oak Ln, Westhampton Beach. 631-899-3305, styledandsold.com

Suffolk Theater

Best Theater/Performing Arts Center: North Fork

118 East Main St, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Westhampton Dog Grooming

Best Groomer: Hamptons

70 Oak St, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3678

WHBPAC Arts Academy

Best Theater Group: Hamptons

76 Main St, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

White Room Gallery

Best Art Gallery: Hamptons

2415 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

William Ris Gallery

Best Art Gallery: North Fork

1291 Main Rd, Jamesport. 609-408-5203 williamris.com