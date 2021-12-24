Dan’s Best of the Best

Clock’s Ticking: One Week Left to Vote for Dan’s Best of the Best Artists & Businesses 2021

The East End is widely considered to be an artists’ haven — a place where art can flourish in all its forms and where performance and visual artists can find inspiration everywhere they look. Key to many artists’ success is the presence of contemporaries who inspire them to push their art to new heights, and where better to find a bit of aspirational competition than the Dan’s Best of the Best contest?

As voted in the 2020 contest, these are the East End’s champion artists and artisans in categories ranging from music and photography to jewelry design and hair styling. Will your vote help them secure yet another victory, or crown another winner in their place? It’s your choice to make, but you’d better make it soon!

The clock is ticking fast, with only one week left to vote in the 2021 Best of the Best contest. You’ve got until Friday, December 31 at 11:59 p.m. to cast your votes once per day at DansBOTB.com. Get voting!

Alicia Cook
Best Hair Colorist: Hamptons
Best Hair Stylist: Hamptons
34 Hill St, Southampton. 631-377-3555, revolvehair.com

Bay Street Theater
Best Theater/Performing Arts Center: Hamptons
1 Bay St, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Common Ground Jewelry
Best Jewelry Store: North Fork
29 Front St, Greenport. commongroundjewelry.com

Daniel Pollera
Best Artist: Dan’s BOTB Hall of Fame
danielpollera.com

Dorene Phillips
Best Groomer: North Fork
Peconic. 917-854-5581

Dream Windows & Interiors
Best Interior Design: North Fork
29 Montauk Hwy, Westhampton. 631-325-5900, dreamwindowsandinteriors.com

Garden of Silver
Best Jewelry Store: Hamptons
124 Main St, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, gardenofsilver.com

Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks
Best Local Band: Dan’s BOTB Hall of Fame
genecasey.com

Guild Hall
Best Museum: Hamptons
158 Main St, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Hallockville Museum Farm
Best Museum: North Fork
6038 Sound Ave, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Hildreth’s Home Goods
Best Interior Design: Hamptons
51 Main St, Southampton. 631-283-2300, hildreths.com

Home Staging by SPC
Best Home Stager: Hamptons
870 Marconi Ave, Ronkonkoma. 631-878-6143, stagingbyspc.com

In the Groove
Best Local Band: North Fork
inthegroove.band

Isabelle Haran-Leonardi
Best Artist: North Fork
Greenport. novaconstellatiogallery.com

Ivy League Flowers & Gifts
Best Florist: North Fork
56475 NY-25, Southold. 631-765-6500, ivyleagueflowersandgifts.com

Kat O’Neill
Best Artist: Hamptons
katoneillgallery.com

La Carezza Salon
Best Pedicurist: Hamptons
45 Windmill Ln, Southampton. 631-283-7683, lacarezza.com

Lynn Blue Band
Best Local Band: Hamptons
lynnbluemusic.com

Monica Zuniga
Best Manicurist: Hamptons
1A Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-6400, salonxavier.com

Nancy Atlas
Best Local Musician: Hamptons
Best Local Musician: Dan’s BOTB Hall of Fame
Sag Harbor. nancyatlas.com

New Life Crisis
Best Local Band: Dan’s BOTB Hall of Fame
paul-mahos.com

North Fork Community Theatre
Best Theater Group: North Fork
2700 Old Sound Ave, Mattituck. 631-298-4500, nfct.com

Raquel at Gabriel Loren
Best Hair Colorist: North Fork
215 Howell Ave, Riverhead. 631-727-4247, riverheadsalon.com

Sag Harbor Florist
Best Florist: Hamptons
3 Bay St, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1400, sagharborflorist.net

Salon 48
Best Hair Stylist: North Fork
43375 County Rd 48, Southold. 631-765-5624

Sarah Conway
Best Local Musician
Montauk

Special Effects Salon & Spa
Best Manicurist: North Fork
Best Pedicurist: North Fork
455 Main St, Greenport. 631-477-2265, specialeffectssalonandtea.com

Stacy Wickham Photography
Best Photographer: Hamptons
Best Photographer: North Fork
631-680-3325, stacywickham.com

Styled and Sold
Best Home Stager: North Fork
28 Pin Oak Ln, Westhampton Beach. 631-899-3305, styledandsold.com

Suffolk Theater
Best Theater/Performing Arts Center: North Fork
118 East Main St, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Westhampton Dog Grooming
Best Groomer: Hamptons
70 Oak St, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3678

WHBPAC Arts Academy
Best Theater Group: Hamptons
76 Main St, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

White Room Gallery
Best Art Gallery: Hamptons
2415 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

William Ris Gallery
Best Art Gallery: North Fork
1291 Main Rd, Jamesport. 609-408-5203 williamris.com

