Bobby Flay Sells His Chelsea Apartment in NYC for $5.6M

Amagansett homeowner and Food Network superstar chef Bobby Flay has finally sold his apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood for a cool $5.6 million, the New York Post reports, as verified by city property records filed Wednesday, January 19.

The 3,256-square-foot duplex apartment, located at 252 Seventh Avenue — the Chelsea Mercantile building — was first listed by Flay for $7.95 million in 2015 after he and his former wife, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress Stephanie March called it quits. It has three bedrooms, a lounge with bar, home office and, of course, a kitchen befitting a chef of Flay’s caliber.

Located in walking distance of the Chelsea Piers, Flay’s storied former building, the Chelsea Mercantile, was built in 1908 and housed fabric manufacturing before it became a Veterans Administration building after World War II. According to thechelseamercantilenyc.com, it now has a grand lobby with mosaic flooring, a full-time doorman, concierge, valet cleaning service, lobby accessible parking garage, storage, gym, a children’s playroom and a spacious, 10,000-square-foot roof deck with spectacular views. It even has a Whole Foods supermarket at the ground level.

Flay made the move west last year, picking up a new home in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills for $7.6 million, which was down from the $9.7 million asking price, the Post reports. And he’s long since left his wife behind, now getting serious with girlfriend Christina Perez.

All this good news comes just months after Flay inked a lucrative new deal with the Food Network in November following a period of negotiation that nearly ended in a split from the channel that helped make him a household name. He will now remain with the network until at least 2025 — the year marking his 30th anniversary on air there.