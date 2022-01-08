Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out this week’s local foodie news bites in the Hamptons and North Fork, including prix fixe deals, Deko’s Cocktails, Disset chocolate memberships and more from the East End “Food Seen!”

It’s time to check out the $39 prix fixe at Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton. Small plates include soutzoukakia (braised lamb and beef meatballs) and saganaki (pan-fried sheep’s milk cheese); mains include grilled whole branzino and Greek-style Wagyu beef. Dessert features portokalopita (orange and yogurt phyllo cake with homemade honey syrup). The prix fixe is served Tuesday through Saturday from 5–6:30 p.m. Other restrictions apply.

The 1770 House in East Hampton has a two-course, prix fixe for $55. Indulge in Chef Michael Rozzi’s appetizers such as roast Carolina quail with bacon onion jam or butternut squash bisque. Entrée offerings include hand-cut fettuccini with venison ragu, seared Montauk sea scallops or roast Amish chicken. There are plenty of other selections as well.

Some people commit to a dry January — others find new cocktails! Founded by Ushie Shafran, Dov Friedman and Dan Rabinowitz, Deko’s Cocktails are ready-to-drink, all-in-one glass bottled cocktails made entirely of Long Island-grown ingredients. Each bottle serves four and costs $25. Featuring foraged elderflower, juniper berries, lemons and lavender, as well as raw unprocessed honey sourced from local North Fork apiaries, Deko’s is also certified 100% kosher by the leading kosher authority, Star-K, making it the first premium kosher RTD cocktail on the market. The recently launched Deko’s Cocktails focus on two balanced, classic flavors: the Bee’s Knees and the Gold Rush. Bee’s Knees features Deko’s lavender gin, distilled from corn grown locally on the North Fork. The Gold Rush is a cocktail born in New York’s Lower East Side and elevated with Deko’s American oak-aged bourbon. Deko’s Cocktails is partnering with Matchbook Distilling, the award-winning woman-owned distillery in Greenport. The owners distill their own vodka and gin from local corn, age their bourbon in-house and are champions of local agriculture. Deko’s Cocktails ships directly from its own shipping facility in Washington D.C. Free delivery on Long Island and throughout the five boroughs of New York. Visit dekococktails.com for details.

Disset Chocolate is introducing a new chocolate membership. It features two membership levels: Club and Diamond. They will curate a delicious seasonal membership box featuring their artisanal, hand-crafted chocolates four times a year and have it delivered right to your door. In each box, both Club and Diamond members will receive five to six seasonal products, valued at over $100, along with 10% off workshops and classes throughout the year. Diamond members receive additional access to two free classes or workshops, as well as a discount of 10% on all future purchases, for any chocolate you’d like to add to your subscription box. The first delivery will be January 17.

Amagansett’s Main Street Tavern offers daily happy hours from their classic and creative beverage program and late-night bites. There’s a late-night Tavern Burger, new steamed dumplings or chicken bites from their seasonal menu. On their Brunch menu, there’s brioche French toast, grilled hanger steak and shakshouka!

It’s official: Hampton Chutney has moved to Newtown Lane in East Hampton Village, in the space previously occupied by Mary’s Marvelous.

Fun Food Facts: Christmas dinner usually contains over 7,000 calories (and that doesn’t count whatever decadence you ingested on New Year’s Eve)! The diet starts now!

Did You Know: Montauk’s Navy Beach has locations in St. Thomas and St. Maarten. Drop by if you’re in the neighborhood!

Food Quote: “A restaurant is a fantasy — a kind of living fantasy in which diners are the most important members of the cast.” ~Warner LeRoy, New York restaurateur

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!